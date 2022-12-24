ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

michigan.gov

Michigan regional jobless rates decline in November

LANSING, Mich. -- Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets moved as expected during November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Recycling and romance blooms in Metro Detroit

PONTIAC — Since they met for the first time at a church — and as they laughingly admit were instantly “smitten” — you could say the union of Damany Head and Shanell Weatherspoon was a match made in heaven. Damany Head and Shanell Weatherspoon of...
PONTIAC, MI
michigan.gov

Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million

LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
MICHIGAN STATE

