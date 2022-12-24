Read full article on original website
Michigan regional jobless rates decline in November
LANSING, Mich. -- Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets moved as expected during November,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of...
Consider Giving the Gift of Education by Donating to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund
As 2022 draws to a close and Michiganders plan their end-of-year giving, the Michigan Department of Treasury asks individuals to consider giving the gift of education through a tax-deductible donation to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund. Funds raised through the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund provide scholarships to young...
Recycling and romance blooms in Metro Detroit
PONTIAC — Since they met for the first time at a church — and as they laughingly admit were instantly “smitten” — you could say the union of Damany Head and Shanell Weatherspoon was a match made in heaven. Damany Head and Shanell Weatherspoon of...
AG Nessel Urges Students Impacted by Hope College Data Breach to Take Steps to Protect Personal Information
LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. On December 15, 2022, Hope College reported a massive data breach...
Attorney General Helps Save DTE Customers Nearly $13 Million
LANSING — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) denied in full a request from DTE Electric Company to implement an expensive prepay program and to rescind certain customer protections. In its order, the MPSC cited extensively the Department of Attorney General’s argument and noted that the Department’s involvement in the case was key to its determination, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
MDHHS Macomb County office near Mount Clemens remains closed today following vehicle crash that damaged building
LANSING, Mich. – The Macomb County/Mount Clemens District Office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will remain closed today while damages caused by a vehicle crashing into the building last week are repaired. Customers who would otherwise visit the office, which is at 44777 N....
