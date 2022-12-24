ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023

Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze

HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated

HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars

HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later

One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says

AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiance's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
Houston Mother of 6 Celebrates 54 Years as Public School Teacher

Sharon Lemond, a 77-year-old woman from Houston, Texas, is being recognized for her over five decades of service as a teacher in the Houston Independent School District. Lemond started her teaching career in January 1968 during integration. She first taught at Field Elementary School, an all-Caucasian school where she became one of the first Black teachers in the crossover program. She said things were not easy at that time.
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty

Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
