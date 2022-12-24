Read full article on original website
spacecityweather.com
Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023
Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
Houston area plumbers busy at work post-hard freeze repairing many damaged homes
ABC13 caught up with an Almeda-based plumbing company that said they are working nonstop and hoping for a much-needed post-freeze break.
More Than 1,500 Bats Rescued After Dropping To Ground In Frigid Texas Temperatures
"All species inherently have worth," bat rehabber Mary Warwick said.
Baytown motel guests say they were forced to leave due to water leak
BAYTOWN, Texas — Extended stays at a Baytown Extended Stay America Suites were cut short last Friday due to flooding. “Friday morning they had a major water leak and they just kind of booted everybody out,” guest William McGee said. McGee was among several guests who contacted KHOU...
fox26houston.com
Houston Freeze 2022: More than 1,500 bats to be rehabilitated
HOUSTON - As temperatures begin to warm up in and around the Houston-area, so does rehabilitation for bats that were stricken by the freezing weather this past weekend. PREVIOUS: Houston Freeze causes more than 100 bats to freeze, fall onto Waugh Bridge. According to a press release by the Houston...
fox26houston.com
Air travel nightmare leaves stranded passengers driving long hours, scrambling for rental cars
HOUSTON - The holiday travel nightmare put a real strain on rental car services, as hundreds of people opted to drive instead of waiting days to get where they were going. "Everyone's struggling to get home. So everyone's making reservations all over the city, because the airport has shut down reservations," said Jessica Roberts, Assistant Branch Manager at an Enterprise location near the Galleria.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
fox26houston.com
Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later
One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiance's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old woman last seen near Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing woman who was last seen near Houston's Sunnyside area. The 71-year-old woman was reported missing Monday evening but was located Tuesday morning. We've removed her name and image from the article for her and her family's privacy. FOLLOW...
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Houston Mother of 6 Celebrates 54 Years as Public School Teacher
Sharon Lemond, a 77-year-old woman from Houston, Texas, is being recognized for her over five decades of service as a teacher in the Houston Independent School District. Lemond started her teaching career in January 1968 during integration. She first taught at Field Elementary School, an all-Caucasian school where she became one of the first Black teachers in the crossover program. She said things were not easy at that time.
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty bad’: Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex left without water for the holidays
HOUSTON – Residents at Lakecrest Village Apartments in northeast Houston are frustrated after they say they spent the holiday weekend without running water. “It’s pretty bad,” Jakisha Wells said. Wells said instead of water running through her faucets, it’s running through her walls. “We haven’t had...
Black America Web
Houston Native Launches LAMIK, First Black Owned Clean Makeup Line In Ulta Beauty
Kim Roxie has given beauty its own definition with her clean cosmetics line, LAMIK. The Houston native began LAMIK (pronounced La-Meek) after falling in love with makeup while working at the counter. After graduating from her HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, she focused on brows and opened up her own shop servicing black women and their beauty needs. Roxie worked her own makeup for 14 years, and once she decided to close her doors, she knew that products were next.
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
