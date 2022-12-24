ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

gotigersgo.com

Memphis Wins SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, 38-10, Over Utah State

DALLAS – The University of Memphis football team earned a 38-10 victory over Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Tuesday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. With the victory, the Tigers end the season with a 7-6 record, while the Aggies finish at 6-7. The 28-point win for Memphis is the largest in the program's bowl history. Ryan Silverfield is the first head coach in team history to earn back-to-back bowl game championships and joins Tommy West as the only head coaches in Tiger history with two total bowl titles.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis Opens Conference Play Thursday Hosting South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a few days off for Christmas break, the Memphis Tigers return to action and begin American Athletic Conference play Thursday night when South Florida visits FedExForum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Tigers (10-3,...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Monaghan Adds Hagg to 2023 Roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Head women's soccer coach Brooks Monaghan has added transfer Sarah Hagg for the 2023 season. Hagg will join the team this spring as a transfer from Eastern Illinois University. "We are very excited to have Sarah joining us this spring," said Monaghan. "With the graduation of...
MEMPHIS, TN

