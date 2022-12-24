DALLAS – The University of Memphis football team earned a 38-10 victory over Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on Tuesday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. With the victory, the Tigers end the season with a 7-6 record, while the Aggies finish at 6-7. The 28-point win for Memphis is the largest in the program's bowl history. Ryan Silverfield is the first head coach in team history to earn back-to-back bowl game championships and joins Tommy West as the only head coaches in Tiger history with two total bowl titles.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO