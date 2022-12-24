Experience of obstetricians and gynecologists in the management of medicolegal cases in Egypt

Read full article on original website
Effect of predictors on incidence rate of pregnancy among reproductive age women on antiretroviral therapy at public hospitals of Jigjiga and Harar Towns, Eastern Ethiopia: a retrospective cohort study
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 548 (2022) Cite this article. Globally, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is the leading cause of death in women of reproductive age and accountable for a quarter of deaths during pregnancy in sub-Saharan Africa including Ethiopia. Introduction of antiretroviral therapy to women living with HIV highly improves lifestyle and the desire to have children. A comprehensive understanding of baseline predictors of pregnancy among women receiving ART essential to reduces unintended pregnancies, appropriate care, and preventing transmission from mother to child.
Prevalence, motivation, and outcomes of clinic transfer in a clinical cohort of people living with HIV in North West Province, South Africa
Continuity of care is an attribute of high-quality health systems and a necessary component of chronic disease management. Assessment of health information systems for HIV care in South Africa has identified substantial rates of clinic transfer, much of it undocumented. Understanding the reasons for changing sources of care and the implications for patient outcomes is important in informing policy responses.
Effects of computerized decision support on maternal and neonatal health-worker performance in the context of combined implementation with performance-based incentivisation in Upper East Region, Ghana: a qualitative study of professional perspectives
Computerized decision support systems (CDSS) and performance-based incentives (PBIs) can improve health-worker performance. However, there is minimal evidence on the combined effects of these interventions or perceived effects among maternal and child healthcare providers in low-resource settings. We thus aimed to explore the perceptions of maternal and child healthcare providers of CDSS support in the context of a combined CDSS-PBI intervention on performance in twelve primary care facilities in Ghana’s Upper East Region.
Lack of info on China's COVID outbreak stirs global concerns
Moves by the U.S., Japan and others to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough
A rise-assisting robot extends life space and improves facial expressions of nursing home residents
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1588 (2022) Cite this article. The introduction of nursing care-support devices using robotic technology is expected to reduce the task burden in long-term care facilities. Objective. To investigate the use of the rise-assisting robot, Resyone, in extending and improving the life space...
SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks in secondary school settings in the Netherlands during fall 2020; silent circulation
BMC Infectious Diseases volume 22, Article number: 960 (2022) Cite this article. In fall 2020 when schools in the Netherlands operated under a limited set of COVID-19 measures, we conducted outbreaks studies in four secondary schools to gain insight in the level of school transmission and the role of SARS-CoV-2 transmission via air and surfaces.
Contribution of socio-economic and demographic factors to the trend of adequate dietary diversity intake among children (6–23 months): evidence from a cross-sectional survey in India
Divya Bhati ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4298-43031, Abhipsa Tripathy2, Prem Shankar Mishra3 &. Shobhit Srivastava ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-7138-49164. BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 153 (2022) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The present study aims to estimate the factors contributing to the change adequate diversified dietary intake (ADDI) from 2005–06 to 2015–16...
Describing the growth and nutritional status of sickle cell disease children and adolescents with reference to WHO growth standards in Cameroon
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 154 (2022) Cite this article. Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a chronic disease with many complications among which is growth retardation. Here, we described the growth and nutritional status patterns of children with SCD and adolescents living in Douala, Cameroon. Methods. This cross-sectional study...
Mass screening and treatment (MSaT) for identifying and treating asymptomatic cases of malaria-malaria elimination demonstration project (MEDP), Mandla, Madhya Pradesh
Malaria Journal volume 21, Article number: 395 (2022) Cite this article. Mass screening and treatment (MSaT) aims at reducing the spread of malaria in communities by identifying and treating infected persons regardless of the symptoms. This study was conducted to identify and treat asymptomatic cases using MSaT approaches in the community.
Equal access to outreach mental health care? Exploring how the place of residence influences the use of intensive home treatment in a rural catchment area in Germany
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 826 (2022) Cite this article. Internationally, intensive psychiatric home treatment has been increasingly implemented as a community-based alternative to inpatient admission. Since 2018, the so-called Inpatient Equivalent Home Treatment (IEHT; German: "Stationsäquivalente Behandlung", short: "StäB") has been introduced as a particularly intensive form of home treatment that provides at least one daily treatment contact in the service users’ (SU) home environment. Prior research shows that this can be challenging in rural catchment areas. Our paper investigates to which extent the location of the SU home location within the catchment area as well as the distance between the home and the clinic influence the utilisation of inpatient treatment compared to IEHT.
Identifying common patterns of health services use: a longitudinal study of older Swiss adults' care trajectories
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1586 (2022) Cite this article. Population ageing puts pressure on health systems initially designed to handle acute and episodic illnesses. Segmenting an ageing population based on its healthcare utilization may enable policymakers to undertake evidence-based resource planning. We aimed to derive a typology of healthcare utilization trajectories in Swiss older adults.
Effectiveness of a recovery workshop implemented in community mental health services in Catalonia (Spain): study protocol for a non-randomized controlled trial
BMC Psychiatry volume 22, Article number: 827 (2022) Cite this article. Many countries today are undergoing a paradigm shift in mental health policies towards a recovery-oriented and rights-based approach. From this perspective, self-determination and self-management are fundamental factors for recovery. Despite this shift, there is still a lack of evidence on the effectiveness of training programmes aimed at promoting self-determination and self-management in recovery processes implemented in southern European or Spanish-speaking countries. The aim of this paper is to present a study protocol that evaluates the effectiveness of a 12-session recovery workshop implemented in community mental health services in Catalonia (Spain).
The association between meal-based diet quality index-international (DQI-I) with obesity in adults
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 156 (2022) Cite this article. Due to the growing global trend of obesity, it is necessary to study the diet quality as a modifiable factor to reduce the dangerous consequences of obesity. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate the association between meal-based diet quality index-international (DQI-I) with obesity in adults.
The association between dietary amino acids and the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease among Tehranian adults: a case-control study
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 155 (2022) Cite this article. Amino acids (AAs) are important bioactive components in the diet that can be involved in various underlying biological processes that contribute to the development of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The present study investigates the association between dietary intake of amino acids and NAFLD in Iranian adults.
Cost-effectiveness analysis of dasatinib versus imatinib in pediatric philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients in China
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1580 (2022) Cite this article. Dasatinib and imatinib are the recommended tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for treating pediatric Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph + ALL), and the one which has been approved indication in China is imatinib. Recently, clinical demand for Ph + ALL treatment is becoming unmet gradually with the increasing resistance of imatinib. There are some studies reporting the better efficacy and comparative safety of dasatinib compared with imatinib, but no economic comparison has been published. This study aims to supplement economic evidence by comparing the cost-effectiveness between imatinib and dasatinib in treating pediatric patients with Ph+ ALL in China, and to help clinical rational drug use via multi-dimensional value assessment.
