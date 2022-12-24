Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
big10central.com
With Kentucky's uncertainty on offense, Iowa defense 'got to be ready for everything' [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 28—NASHVILLE — Iowa's upcoming Music City Bowl football game against Kentucky bears little resemblance from a literal standpoint to Iowa's first two games of 2022. Iowa sold out its games against South Dakota State and Iowa State (as well as the five other home games). Many tickets remain for Saturday's game on New Year's Eve in Nashville.
big10central.com
Five memorable Mo-ments from Gophers’ Ibrahim [Star Tribune]
Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim will conclude his collegiate career in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. Here five key moments he's had with the Gophers:. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Ibrahim helps the Gophers end Wisconsin's 14-year hold on Paul Bunyan's Axe by rushing 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in a 37-15 rout of the Badgers. Ibrahim outrushes Badgers standout Jonathan Taylor by a yard.
big10central.com
Upper Iowa announces addition of women's wrestling program [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 28—FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announced Wednesday it will add a women's wrestling program. The school becomes the 19th college in the state to offer women's wrestling and the eighth NCAA school to add the sport that earned emerging sports status. The coach search will begin immediately for a program that will begin competition for the 2024-25 academic year.
big10central.com
Fun Facts: Iowa-Kentucky Music City Bowl, the Taylor Swift edition [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 27—The TransPerfect Music City Bowl. It screams "Fun!" Well, maybe it doesn't scream it. But here are some Fun Facts about the Iowa-Kentucky game. 1. This is Iowa's 1,294th football game, but its first in Tennessee. 2. No team has played in more Music City Bowls than Kentucky....
big10central.com
It was Hawkeye football's strangest season, and here are 10 examples [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Dec. 28—It was the weirdest football season in Iowa history, and only the most-argumentative of humans would dispute it. 1. Iowa's defense outscored its offense in the season-opener, 4-3. The Hawkeyes still won the game over South Dakota State, 7-3. So much for scheduling yourself an easy opener. The...
big10central.com
Nix, No. 15 Oregon rally past North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night at Petco Park.
big10central.com
Gophers linebacker Josh Aune shows St. Paul kids can play major college football [Pioneer Press]
NEW YORK CITY — St. Paul native Josh Aune has a chance to go out on his own terms when the Gophers play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The Highland Park graduate tore his ACL and missed his fourth season at the U in 2021 but came back for a fifth year to contribute this fall on special teams and as a backup linebacker in all 12 games.
big10central.com
Wisconsin holds off Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State’s second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night. The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke...
Comments / 0