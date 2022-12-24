NEW YORK CITY — St. Paul native Josh Aune has a chance to go out on his own terms when the Gophers play Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The Highland Park graduate tore his ACL and missed his fourth season at the U in 2021 but came back for a fifth year to contribute this fall on special teams and as a backup linebacker in all 12 games.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO