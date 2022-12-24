ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

worstiveseenindecades
3d ago

Pritzker Pritzker Pritzker. You or this writer did not mention the fact the EV plant in Belvedere is closing Feb 2023. Right off the bat you lost 1,300 jobs. The democrat from Rockford didn’t mention this either. The middle class can’t afford these EV cars or trucks. The electrical systems can’t handle all these EVs you’re talking about. You didn’t mention the child slave labor in Africa to mine the material, you didn’t mention how mining for the lithium batteries destroy the environment, you didn’t mention that no matter what you say will improve the environment in Illinois will never happen because until China and India change, nothing we do will help. You didn’t tell people what happens in a catastrophe and we lose electricity for days how we charge our cars. You didn’t mention how these batteries lose 8 to 23% of their mileage in cold weather. You didn’t mention how these batteries will be disposed when their life expectancy is over. Did I mention affordability?

Tom Foolery
3d ago

This comes too late to save the Stellantis plant in Belvidere. Wonder what other taxes on the middle class Prickster will raise to make up for this "tax credit" for EV businesses.

Notneeded
3d ago

Let’s keep those mines in China running. We to go fat boy. Keep them kids working for a dollar a day to fund your life style.

NBC Chicago

New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023

Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Contrary to Popular Belief, Illinois is a Magnet for Out-of-State Movers

If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

5 new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2023

Here’s a look at some of the laws taking effect in Illinois next year. With the start of the new year comes new laws going into effect in Illinois, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. More than 180 laws are taking effect Jan. 1. We’re taking a closer...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons

The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Center Square

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ minimum wage to increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More Illinoisans can log on

You might say high-speed Internet is a necessity, not a frill. And, because of money from the American Rescue Plan Act, another 87,000 homes and businesses in Illinois will get into the 21-st Century. “When the American Rescue Plan was signed into law over a year and a half ago,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mendota Reporter

Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record

CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
ILLINOIS STATE

