If you've been keeping up with the news, you may have heard that Illinois has been losing residents to other states. This is, in fact, true. Illinois saw the largest number of residents pack their bags and move. However, this doesn't mean the state lost 65% of its residents. Recent data from Stacker tells a different story. In fact, Illinois ranks among the top states for inbound migration, meaning that a lot of people from other states are choosing to move to Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO