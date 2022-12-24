Pritzker Pritzker Pritzker. You or this writer did not mention the fact the EV plant in Belvedere is closing Feb 2023. Right off the bat you lost 1,300 jobs. The democrat from Rockford didn’t mention this either. The middle class can’t afford these EV cars or trucks. The electrical systems can’t handle all these EVs you’re talking about. You didn’t mention the child slave labor in Africa to mine the material, you didn’t mention how mining for the lithium batteries destroy the environment, you didn’t mention that no matter what you say will improve the environment in Illinois will never happen because until China and India change, nothing we do will help. You didn’t tell people what happens in a catastrophe and we lose electricity for days how we charge our cars. You didn’t mention how these batteries lose 8 to 23% of their mileage in cold weather. You didn’t mention how these batteries will be disposed when their life expectancy is over. Did I mention affordability?
This comes too late to save the Stellantis plant in Belvidere. Wonder what other taxes on the middle class Prickster will raise to make up for this "tax credit" for EV businesses.
Let’s keep those mines in China running. We to go fat boy. Keep them kids working for a dollar a day to fund your life style.
Comments / 74