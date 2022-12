Verla Mary Terry Manning, 87, passed away at her home on Thursday, 22 December 2022 after a short battle with influenza. Her son, David, and his daughters were by her side. Verla was born on 27 February 1935 to Charles Delos Terry and Eunice Rasmussen Terry. She was their only daughter, but Charles had six other children with his first wife.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO