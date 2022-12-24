Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law
Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
kjzz.com
4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
KSLTV
Ukrainian refugees celebrating Christmas in Utah with gratitude
SALT LAKE CITY — Sitting on the couch in his Provo apartment, Legran Tadevosyan read aloud from the Bible as his wife Uliana Rohanova and their two children listened. The parents wanted their kids, 9-year-old Oleksandra and 7-year-old Daniel, to learn the story of Christmas. The family of four...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
Snowbasin Resort to add new 6-person lift for 2023-24 ski season
UTAH — The never-ending expansion of ski resorts around the state continues with the announcement of the new DeMoisy Express lift at Snowbasin Resort. This new lift will provide more […]
Tech startup Errand seeks to help Utahns handle out-of-the-house chores
There’s nothing more valuable than time. No matter their age, job or life situation, everyone has 24 hours in a day. Claire Larsen, Kason Larsen and Scott Young want to give people some of that time back — for a price. In 2022, the trio founded Errand, a...
11 new Utah fishing records set in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. This year, anglers set […]
kslnewsradio.com
High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
The richest woman in Utah is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
kslnewsradio.com
High winds, rain and snow on the way for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Some changes in the weather are brewing for Utah this week. The Beehive State is expected to see high winds, rain and snow during the next few days. High winds already caused three ski resorts to close lifts Tuesday morning. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nicole...
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
KSLTV
Pair of Utah national park pilot programs returning in 2023
MOAB, Utah — A pair of pilot programs implemented in 2022 to quell overcrowding issues at two of Utah’s national parks will return in 2023. Arches National Park will bring back its timed entry system, which will be in place from April 1 through Oct. 31 in 2023. It ran from April 3 through Oct. 3 this year in an effort to redistribute visitation throughout the day.
ksl.com
Rethink your use of extension cords, says Utah Fire Marshal
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. "They were never meant to replace permanent wiring," Black told KSL NewsRadio, "and shouldn't be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces."
