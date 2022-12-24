ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law

Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah

A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Ukrainian refugees celebrating Christmas in Utah with gratitude

SALT LAKE CITY — Sitting on the couch in his Provo apartment, Legran Tadevosyan read aloud from the Bible as his wife Uliana Rohanova and their two children listened. The parents wanted their kids, 9-year-old Oleksandra and 7-year-old Daniel, to learn the story of Christmas. The family of four...
PROVO, UT
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
PARK CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

High winds, rain and snow on the way for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Some changes in the weather are brewing for Utah this week. The Beehive State is expected to see high winds, rain and snow during the next few days. High winds already caused three ski resorts to close lifts Tuesday morning. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nicole...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Pair of Utah national park pilot programs returning in 2023

MOAB, Utah — A pair of pilot programs implemented in 2022 to quell overcrowding issues at two of Utah’s national parks will return in 2023. Arches National Park will bring back its timed entry system, which will be in place from April 1 through Oct. 31 in 2023. It ran from April 3 through Oct. 3 this year in an effort to redistribute visitation throughout the day.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Rethink your use of extension cords, says Utah Fire Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. "They were never meant to replace permanent wiring," Black told KSL NewsRadio, "and shouldn't be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces."
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy