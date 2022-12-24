ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas

LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown

THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
LATTA, SC
WSPA 7News

8-year-old Jonah Burton dies from rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads. Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page. “Jonah gained his angel […]
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death

On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Kiwanis Club Presents Awards

KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com

Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View

Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
LAKE VIEW, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy