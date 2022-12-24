Read full article on original website
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
WYFF4.com
South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
1 taken to hospital after barn, camper catch fire on Christmas Day in Little River area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said. One person was taken […]
WMBF
HCPD to honor Jonah Burton with full public safety honors Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County first responders will honor the 8-year-old boy who inspired a community while battling a rare form of brain cancer on Friday. Jonah Burton, 8, passed away early Saturday afternoon according to statements from his family. “Jonah has gained his angel wings,” read a...
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas
LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
WMBF
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested...
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
wpde.com
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
WMBF
Market Common preps for 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A little bit of New York will fill the Market Common in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Thousands are expected to gather for the 10th annual Southern Times Square New Year’s celebration. This year, Market Common has a new laser light show at midnight with...
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown
THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County family loses everything in fire a day ahead of Christmas Eve
RIEGLEWOOD, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Christmas won’t be the same for a Riegelwood family after a fire ripped through their home Friday, leaving them with nothing but memories. Lucero Vega Carbajal and her little sister Katherin were the only ones home at the time the fire...
8-year-old Jonah Burton dies from rare brain cancer on Christmas Eve
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Jonah Burton, an 8-year-old from Aynor who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the post reads. Jonah’s mother posted the following announcement to the Facebook page. “Jonah gained his angel […]
WMBF
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
wpde.com
Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
wfxb.com
Fire In Darlington County Resulted In One Death
On Monday, a fire in Darlington County resulted in one death. Around 2:30a.m crews responded to Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge Community off of West Old Camden Road. As Darlington County Fire Department crews arrived, a duplex fire was raging and neighbors reported one person unaccounted for. 60-year-old,...
dillonheraldonline.com
Kiwanis Club Presents Awards
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
45-year-old woman missing from Florence County found safe, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 45-year-old woman missing from Florence County has been found safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
dillonheraldonline.com
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View
Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
wpde.com
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after Darlington County fire: Officials
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly house fire remains under investigation at a house on Hidden Creek Road just before 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Crews responded to the structure fire on Hidden Creek Road in the Pine Ridge community, according to...
