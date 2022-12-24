ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View

Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
LAKE VIEW, SC
wbtw.com

The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Harold Kornblut Named Latta Rotary Citizen Of The Year

Harold Kornblut, Certified Public Accountant in Latta, was selected by the Latta Rotary Club as Latta Citizen of the Year for 2022. Harold is the son of the late Moses Kornblut and Freda Kornblut and is married to Susan Mazer Kornblut. They have one daughter Jennifer K. Kalinsky of Mt....
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas

LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives

On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
DILLON, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown

THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs

Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
MULLINS, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group

Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
LATTA, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Thanks For Projects That Improve The Community

In December of 1987, the Friday Afternoon Book Club, now known as the Lake View Woman’s Club, dedicated a Veteran’s War Memorial to all veterans who gave their lives for our country. From this dedication service the Christmas on the Boulevard Festival was born. The club helped organize...
LAKE VIEW, SC
WMBF

7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

