ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Rhino Coffee adapts to boil water advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Last week's arctic blast burst pipes throughout Shreveport, leading to low or no water pressure throughout the city. For days you've been advised not to drink the water unless you boil it first. But walk inside Rhino Coffee and you'll notice it's business as usual even under the boil advisory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory for small section of Bossier City rescinded

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City advises customers that the boil advisory issued on Sunday, December 25, 2022 for customers in the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Holiday Place as been rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health as of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Water issues in Shreveport improving

SHREVEPORT, La. - Water issues continue to be the biggest topic of concern around the ArkLaTex even with some improvement today for Shreveport customers. But more work needs to be done. Crews have been out working since Christmas Eve when this arctic blast came through, freezing pipes and causing leaks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

When Will Water Service Be Fully Functional and Repaired In The Shreveport Area?

Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.
KTBS

Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory in Claiborne Parish

HOMER, La. - The Central Claiborne Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system: Hwy 2 East of Airport Loop Rd, All Lake Roads East of Airport Loop Rd, ALL of the Roads in the Forest Grove Rd, Kidd Rd, Chat Loop, Sand Rd and Hwy 9 of our distribution area.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Boil advisory issued in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
COUSHATTA, LA
KTBS

Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy

TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport FD Responds to House Fire

Fire crews from the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Russell Road around 10P on Wednesday night to find a single story wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to mostly take defensive actions to protect surrounding homes and buildings, and fought to extinguish the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Cold Tuesday...Warm Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - It felt like Spring across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday as high temperatures were in the low 70s. Gusty south winds behind a warm front and lots of sunshine were to blame. The day before, we topped out at only 50 degrees. That was 8 degrees below the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months […]
SELMA, AL
KTBS

Next storm system arrives on Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon. This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight. The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

City of Bossier City urges fireworks safety during New Year’s celebrations

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks to keep a few important tips in mind. Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The exception is on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy