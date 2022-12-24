Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
starvedrock.media
Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle
An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
wsplradio.com
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
starvedrock.media
Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa
The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
starvedrock.media
Thousands Raised For Ottawa Fire Survivor; No Names Released Yet In Fatal Blaze
More than $15,000 has been raised for a teenage boy who has lost his mother and a sister in an Ottawa apartment fire. Nicole Leal of Marseilles has started a Go Fund me account on behalf of the unidentified boy who is reportedly being treated for his injuries in a Peoria hospital. You can donate to the online account by clicking here.
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
romeoville.org
Garbage Delayed This Week for Holiday
Due to the Christmas holiday, garbage pickup this week will be pushed back a day. If your pickup is normally Wednesday, it will now be Thursday. Thursday pickup will now be Friday and Friday pickup will be on Saturday. This same situation will also occur next week for the New...
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
walls102.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
westernherald.com
WMU sophomore dies following car accident
Western Michigan University sophomore Cassandra (Cassie) Marino of Minooka, IL, died in a car accident on Monday, Dec. 19. The accident allegedly occurred in Minooka and involved a second car as well as a Minooka ambulance. Marino was studying business and marketing at WMU. She was also involved in Delta...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
