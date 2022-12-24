Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Fall Freshmen enrollment up at Illinois Public Universities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Board of Higher Education released last week their report on enrollment data from the state’s public universities for the fall semester. Freshmen enrollment increased by a noteworthy 5% compared to the previous year. This bucked the national trend which indicated a 2.4% decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities. Of Illinois’ 12 public universities, nine reported an increase. Illinois outpaced national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen with enrollment of Latino freshmen in Illinois increasing by a remarkable 12.9%, compared to a decrease of 0.7% at the national level. And while national data show that enrollment of African American freshmen decreased by 4.3%, in Illinois, enrollment of African American freshmen increased by 10.5%.
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023
SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
LaSalle’s Celebration of Lights wraps up for the season January 1st
LASALLE – The city of LaSalle’s Celebration of lights will be coming to an end for the season and folks are encouraged to see the festive spectacle one last time this week. The holiday lights display at Rotary Park will be open through January first, giving people who didn’t get a chance to see it due to inclement weather last week the opportunity. Mayor Jeff Grove says he’s grateful for the community for making the lights display special each year.
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in the plot so far, though it’s significantly shorter than the life sentence that prosecutors sought. Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after he and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of conspiracy charges. They were accused of organizing a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. The FBI was secretly embedded in the group and broke things up with 14 arrests. The government said Fox urged recruits to take up arms and kidnap the governor.
Law enforcement warns alcohol and drug-impaired driving ruins the holidays
SPRINGFIELD — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season. The annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to keep alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers off Illinois roads will run through Jan. 2. In addition to impaired driving and seat belt offenders, law enforcement also will show zero tolerance for speeding, distracted driving and other traffic violations. In 2021, a total of 275 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in Illinois, an increase of 50 deaths from 2020.
Train vs Vehicle collision reported in LaSalle
LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
