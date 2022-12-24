Read full article on original website
Former Dodger Catcher Hired as Coach by Oakland A's
Ramon Hernandez, who spent his final MLB season with the Dodgers in 2013, has been hired as an interpreter and coach by the Oakland A's.
Dodgers News: Writer Feels Former Padre Outfielder is Not a Fit in LA
Dodgers insider believes Padres switch hitter is not a good fit for L.A.
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
3 questions for Twins to answer by Spring Training
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's take a look at three questions facing the Twins ahead of Spring Training. 1. Which pieces of the existing core are tradeable?
The top milestones we saw in 2022
Every season is another chance for MLB’s inordinately talented players to show us all that they can accomplish. Entering the year, it’s always fun to anticipate which career milestones might be reached or surpassed in the upcoming round of 162 games. But over the course of the season, there are also single-season marks broken that we wouldn’t have even seen coming.
6 reasons Todd Helton belongs in the Hall
Todd Helton has been trending in the right direction over the first four years of his eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Hall of Fame ballot. Last year, he garnered 52 percent of the vote, with 75 percent needed for election and enshrinement in Cooperstown. As he seeks...
Eovaldi signs 2-year, $34M deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers wanted more depth in their starting rotation for 2023. Once they started adding, they never seemed to stop. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal includes a third-year vesting player option along with performance bonuses.
3 questions Angels hope to sort out in new year
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been active in improving their depth this offseason, signing left-hander Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estévez and utility man Brandon Drury to multiyear deals, while also adding infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe via trades. One of the club’s biggest issues last season...
Sale, Story and 3 other big Sox questions
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been a busy start to the offseason for Boston, but there is still more to do. Here are five questions the Red Sox are hoping to answer before or during Spring Training.
These questions face Reds in the new year
CINCINNATI -- I hope everybody has been enjoying the holidays and getting quality time with family and friends. Just before Christmas, the Reds signed outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers and backup catcher Curt Casali to one-year contracts on Dec. 22. Until then, it was one of the quieter Reds offseasons in recent memory.
Segura agrees to deal with Marlins (source)
MIAMI – The Marlins on Wednesday night agreed to terms with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million deal, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Segura represents Miami’s first Major League free-agent signing during an offseason dominated by its National League East rivals...
Rich Hill agrees to 1-year deal with Pirates (source)
The Pirates appeared to have rounded out their Opening Day rotation by signing Vince Velasquez on Dec. 13. But even with Pittsburgh’s depth, general manager Ben Cherington expressed last week that the team wanted to add another starter to further deepen its pitching staff. So on Tuesday, the organization kept adding.
How this Rockie found the perfect tool
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk’s search for more offensive production took him to Baton Rouge, La., where he found that the combination of his physical tools and, literally, the right tool, could make a difference.
Newly acquired Murphy lands 6-year extension from Braves
ATLANTA -- Two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the A’s, the Braves have added him to the long list of high-caliber players who could spend a majority of this decade playing for Atlanta. Murphy became a part of the Braves’ long-term future when he signed a six-year, $73...
Here's why Bobby Abreu has HOF credentials
It's not difficult to make the case against Bobby Abreu for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Just a cursory look at his Baseball-Reference page provides you with all the evidence you need. Only two All-Star selections. One Silver Slugger Award. No top-10 finishes in MVP voting. Very little bold type. No playoff success. Abreu hasn't exceeded 10 percent in any of his three years on the BBWAA ballot, and all of those facts make his low support understandable.
3 New Year's Resolutions for the Royals
KANSAS CITY -- It’s about to be a new year, which means new hopes and goals for all of us in 2023. Kansas City is hoping 2023 gives it more wins on the field, at least better than its 65-97 record in 2022. But the key for this coming year is the development of the team's young core at the Major League level, including both position players who debuted last season and pitchers who need to take steps forward.
