ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
classichits106.com

Illinois to recognize new state symbols in 2023

SPRINGFIELD – A new snake and a new rock will be added to the state list of official symbols in 2023. Gentry Heiple, a seventh grader at Carterville Junior High campaigned to have the eastern milksnake named the official state snake. Two groups of students from Pleasantdale Middle School and Maplebrook Elementary School petitioned to have dolostone named the official state rock of Illinois. The bills making the choices official passed the Illinois House in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

LaSalle’s Celebration of Lights wraps up for the season January 1st

LASALLE – The city of LaSalle’s Celebration of lights will be coming to an end for the season and folks are encouraged to see the festive spectacle one last time this week. The holiday lights display at Rotary Park will be open through January first, giving people who didn’t get a chance to see it due to inclement weather last week the opportunity. Mayor Jeff Grove says he’s grateful for the community for making the lights display special each year.
LASALLE, IL
classichits106.com

Train vs Vehicle collision reported in LaSalle

LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.
LASALLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy