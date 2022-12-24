LASALLE – A vehicle that got stuck on the railroad tracks in LaSalle was damaged by a freight train Tuesday morning. Authorities say around 2:30 AM the LaSalle Police Department were called to the 100 block of 1st Street for the crash, where they found a sedan heavily damaged by an eastbound Iowa Interstate Freight train. A 20-year-old man allegedly drove his vehicle onto the tracks and got stuck. The driver and a passenger reportedly attempted to dislodge the vehicle when it was struck by the train. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

LASALLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO