ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Haus

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Streams to Watch

The Pokemon Community are as connected as they are fanatical (in the best way). No doubt in anyone’s mind that Poketubers and Twitch streamers will be broadcasting their Paldean adventures. Much like Iono, these streamers have their fans caught in their electrowebs. This piece will go over all of the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet streams to tune into.
The Game Haus

How to Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with Pokemon’s new favorite resident chef, Arven. Otherwise recognized as the son of Professors Sada and Turo. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle.
The Game Haus

Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
The Game Haus

What is the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date?

The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s when the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date should be.
The Game Haus

Every Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus

The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s a Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus guide so that fans can decide where to get the game.
The Game Haus

How to Get All Past Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Scarlet, they are known as Past Paradox Pokemon. Here’s how to get all the Past Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet.
The Game Haus

Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown

Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
The Game Haus

Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner Leaks

Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner leaks. Here are the weapons gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Weapon Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
The Game Haus

Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sprigatito

With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Sprigatito. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Sprigatito Bio. Category. Grass Cat Pokémon...
Polygon

The Harbinger finally gives us a COVID horror movie worth watching

Plague doctors are centuries out of fashion, but the iconic outfit still endures: the long coat, the goggled eyes, the mask with a long, birdlike beak. The costume distorts an otherwise familiar silhouette, turning a person into an interchangeable inhuman creature. The Pathologic games use that design as a clear starting point for characters tied to a plague: The outfit’s surreal, theatrical qualities don’t just obscure who’s underneath; they raise the question of whether players are encountering one individual, or many.
The Game Haus

Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks

One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
The Game Haus

Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?

One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. With a release date set for January 12, 2023, can gamers expect to set sail with friends or journey alone? Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?. Is There Multiplayer?. One Piece Odyssey...
The Game Haus

Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date

For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
The Game Haus

How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast

There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
The Game Haus

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology Answers

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Biology is one of the few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology answers.
The Game Haus

Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement

Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
The Game Haus

How To Get a Free Operator In Rainbow Six Siege

The Rainbow Six Siege team is bringing good tidings this holiday season. To celebrate the season Ubisoft is giving away a free operator In Rainbow Six Siege. Every player who can connect to Rainbow Six Siege anytime between December 22nd, 2022, and January 3rd, 2023, will be awarded a free Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack will be accessible in the Pack section on the home screen. Fun fact, the pack even includes a Naughty List. It’s a cute little easter egg. Once the pack is activated, players will receive one free Operator from Years 1-7. Those Operators are the following:
The Game Haus

All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories

Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
The Game Haus

League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0

Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
The Game Haus

A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy