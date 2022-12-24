Read full article on original website
Best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Streams to Watch
The Pokemon Community are as connected as they are fanatical (in the best way). No doubt in anyone’s mind that Poketubers and Twitch streamers will be broadcasting their Paldean adventures. Much like Iono, these streamers have their fans caught in their electrowebs. This piece will go over all of the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet streams to tune into.
How to Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with Pokemon’s new favorite resident chef, Arven. Otherwise recognized as the son of Professors Sada and Turo. This piece will be an overview of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Arven Battle.
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
What is the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date?
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s when the Fire Emblem Engage Release Date should be.
Every Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus
The Fire Emblem series has been one of the most successful JRPGs to make its way to the west. Between the interesting characters, strategy and incredible stories, Fire Emblem has it all. That is why when Fire Emblem Three Houses came out, fans were pleasantly surprised again. The game was very well reviewed and many fans believe it is one of, if not the, best game in the series. Now they will be looking to see if the next game can live up to the lofty expectations. Here’s a Fire Emblem Engage Pre Order Bonus guide so that fans can decide where to get the game.
How to Get All Past Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Scarlet, they are known as Past Paradox Pokemon. Here’s how to get all the Past Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet.
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner Leaks
Genshin Impact players are currently waiting for the newest 3.4 updates set to launch in mid-January. Before its official launch, there have already been Genshin Impact 3.4 Weapon Banner leaks. Here are the weapons gamers can expect to be showcased in the new update. Weapon Banners. Notorious Genshin Impact leaker...
Everything to Know About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sprigatito
With every new Pokemon title players will have to choose between three starter Pokemon. Among the three in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the Pokemon Sprigatito. Here’s everything trainers should know about the Pokemon before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releases on November 18. Sprigatito Bio. Category. Grass Cat Pokémon...
Assassins Creed Jade Beta Video Leaks
One of the most popular franchises to ever come out in gaming is Assassins Creed. Starting in the early 2000’s the series focused on a character who could travel back in time as one of their ancestors. While this was an interesting premise by itself, the ancestors were also a part of a long line of assassins. The success of the game from its ability to place itself in historical moments in a fun and interesting way. Well, the series continues on and there are leaks for a new game codenamed Assassins Creed Jade. Here is the latest on the potential new addition to the long-running series.
Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?
One Piece Odyssey will be one of anime fans’ most anticipated titles in the first quarter of 2023. With a release date set for January 12, 2023, can gamers expect to set sail with friends or journey alone? Is One Piece Odyssey Multiplayer?. Is There Multiplayer?. One Piece Odyssey...
Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date
For the past few years, there have been rumors and even former confirmations that there was a secret rework in progress. During the past two years specifically, there was a rumor of one and then it was canceled. Now after some confirmation, Aurelion Sol was confirmed as the secret rework and Riot Games showed a bit more about him. Here is what is known about the Aurelion Sol Rework Release Date.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology Answers
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have got trainers hitting the books. Biology is one of the few subjects players have to master before becoming full fledge Pokemon Champions. They say cheaters never win but we won’t tell if you won’t. Here are all the Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Biology answers.
Giannis Fortnite Collaboration Announcement
Coming in hot after the My Hero Academia crossover comes the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here’s everything the collab will be including new skins and a creator map. Giannis Fortnite Skins. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both...
How To Get a Free Operator In Rainbow Six Siege
The Rainbow Six Siege team is bringing good tidings this holiday season. To celebrate the season Ubisoft is giving away a free operator In Rainbow Six Siege. Every player who can connect to Rainbow Six Siege anytime between December 22nd, 2022, and January 3rd, 2023, will be awarded a free Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack will be accessible in the Pack section on the home screen. Fun fact, the pack even includes a Naughty List. It’s a cute little easter egg. Once the pack is activated, players will receive one free Operator from Years 1-7. Those Operators are the following:
All Giannis Fortnite Skins And Accessories
Epic Games is powering forward the rest of the year with the Giannis Antetokounmpo Fortnite Collaboration. The Giannis Fortnite collaboration will be launching on December 24, 2023. Here are all the Giannis Fortnite skins and accessories gamers can expect. Giannis Fortnite Outfits. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have two outfits both labeled...
League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0
Before the year come to a close, League Of Legends Wild Rift announced its latest update to bring in the new year. League Of Legends Wild Rift Patch 4.0 will be bringing in two new champions, new skins, and much more. Here is what’s included in the newest patch notes when it comes on January 12, 2023.
A look at the Fuecoco Final Evolution
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fuecoco Final and Middle Evolution. Both are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
