Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
Beloved Corner Market Owner’s Death Turns New Chapter for Santa Ana Neighborhood
There seem to be fewer and fewer corner stores like the one by El Salvador Park in Santa Ana, where cash wasn’t currency as much as conversation – where families would come for groceries and leave with life advice, or items they otherwise couldn’t afford. It’s why...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
travellemming.com
11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)
With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs find body of missing San Juan Capistrano woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Orange County Sheriff's search and rescue teams believe they have found the body of a San Juan Capistrano woman who was reported missing last week. Shirley "Jean" Airth was 94 years old. She was last seen on Dec. 18, leaving her San Juan Capistrano home...
No-burn order extended through Monday in much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
This $40 Million Balinese-Style Oceanfront Home in Laguna Beach Comes With Two Wine Cellars
The coastal city of Laguna Beach is known for its picture-perfect sandy beaches, coves and outdoor ocean pursuits. Just south of Los Angeles, the area has upscale resorts and private residential communities that make it attractive for high-profile individuals who seek a more laid-back lifestyle. One of the most prestigious residential enclaves is part of Montage Laguna Beach, a luxury seaside resort perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The residences at Montage Laguna Beach offer a more permanent Montage-style vacation. The exclusive community consists of 27 residences—14 condos and 13 homesites—each with its own style and flair. Of...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
Confrontation erupts on last day of operation at Griffith Park pony rides
On the last day of operation of the iconic pony rides at Griffith Park, a confrontation took place.
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Los Angeles Police Department Metro...
Comments / 1