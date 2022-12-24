ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

11 Best Museums in California in 2023 (By a Local)

With so many museums in California, choosing which to visit can be overwhelming. From art to natural history and science, there are endless options for museums to choose from. I mean, the draw is obvious. Even just in the art world, California exhibits some of the best past and contemporary art collections in the country. Think 18th-century pastels at the Getty Center and original Picasso pieces at Norton Simon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This $40 Million Balinese-Style Oceanfront Home in Laguna Beach Comes With Two Wine Cellars

The coastal city of Laguna Beach is known for its picture-perfect sandy beaches, coves and outdoor ocean pursuits. Just south of Los Angeles, the area has upscale resorts and private residential communities that make it attractive for high-profile individuals who seek a more laid-back lifestyle.  One of the most prestigious residential enclaves is part of Montage Laguna Beach, a luxury seaside resort perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The residences at Montage Laguna Beach offer a more permanent Montage-style vacation. The exclusive community consists of 27 residences—14 condos and 13 homesites—each with its own style and flair. Of...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE

