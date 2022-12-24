ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Science of Weather: Chances for a White Christmas

By Karen Carter
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kvz73_0jtyHKmc00

Science of Weather: Chances for a White Christmas 01:49

Just as Bing Crosby dreamt of a White Christmas, many of us share that same dream each year. The question comes every December, will we have a white Christmas?

Trent Frey, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Detroit explains the definition of a white Christmas. "The National Weather Service defines it as there being one inch or more of snow on the ground. At seven on Christmas morning that's our snow depth that day."

Based on the recent climate, about the past 30 years or so, we have about a 35% chance of a white Christmas. So roughly about one in every three years, we'll have a white Christmas.

But, didn't we used to get more white Christmases?

Frey answers, "Snow depth records at Detroit date back to 1948 and when we look at the climate record as a whole, it was actually closer to two in every five Christmases were white. We had a slightly higher chance for a white Christmas in the past than we had in the past thirty years or so."

Does that mean that our chances for white Christmases in the future are dwindling?

"In southeast Michigan, we're, in general, trending towards a warmer and wetter wintertime. So, with some slight warming, those wetter conditions could mean that we're going to see more snowfall, and that would be more likely for white Christmases to occur. But eventually, we might get to the point where we're getting so warm that a lot of that wintertime precip starts to fall more as rain or a rain/snow mix or freezing rain, things like that, which would lower the likelihood of white Christmases." Frey explaines

But for this year, we'll have a white Christmas. Now that's the science of weather. I'm Karen Carter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Thousands of flight cancellations leaving people wondering when they will return

(CBS DETROIT) - It's two days post-Christmas, and according to Flight Aware's website, thousands of flights are canceled, resulting in many people being stranded at airports, including some of our fellow reporters.Many passengers, who made it to family in time for Christmas this past weekend, now worry about when they'll make it home."I've spent both nights at Baltimore Airport," said passenger Theresa Essex.Essex, who's trying to get to Detroit, said she's been stranded at the airport for five days – three in Atlanta and two in Baltimore. She said she's left footing the bill."The second night, Spirit gave me a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Water damages pushes tenants out in the cold

 (CBS DETROIT) - Tenants at the La Colonnade Apartments in Southgate say their holiday season is ruined following floods that damaged their units and they say management has done nothing to make accommodations.Latesha Moore says she came home to a nightmare on Christmas."The apartment above me water leaked down to my apartment and tore my roof up and water damaged my whole home," Moore said. Residents says management told them to refrain from returning to their units because of the hazardous conditions. "We woke up to a big flood starting in the dining room," Cherice Moore said about the experience." It hit the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroiters stock up on salt, shovels for winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a very busy day at Brooks Lumber in Detroit on Friday as people flocked to the store to buy items like salt and shovels for the winter storm. "Procrastinators are showing up finally today," said Ray Formosa, president of Brooks Lumber. "We've been here over 100 years. We anticipate regardless what the forecast."Salt, shovels and even heaters were some of the items people were coming to buy. In some cases, the purchases were for themselves. But for Ted Phillips, he was thinking of others."I run United Community Housing Coalition and we had a client, a tenant, who was having a furnace put in the landlord is finally taking care of that after many many weeks and months and apparently it didn't work," he said. The kind of Christmas spirt that can warm your heart even in this cold weather."A lot of folks aren't as fortunate enough to be director of a nice agency and have a nice check. We try to make sure we take care of the other folks as well," Phillips said. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Kwanzaa underway, Kinara on display in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Kwanzaa is underway in the Motor City.The African American and Pan-African holiday is a seven-day cultural celebration beginning on Dec. 26 and lasting through Jan. 1.A celebration kicked off at Beacon Park with acknowledgments and remarks recognizing the beginning of the holiday. Shortly after, day one began down at Campus Martius with the world's largest Kwanzaa Kinara. Day 1 of Kwanzaa is recognized with the lighting of the Umoja candle, translating to unity. There are seven days total."Those seven principles are excellent opportunities for us to talk and to check ourselves. How is your life really and to really look at bringing those values, those principles into our lives," says Njia Kai of Downtown Detroit Parks.She says the recognition of the seven days in Detroit is encouraging and she hopes others can learn more about the holiday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pipe burst in parking garage causes thousands of dollars in damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Fire crews in Ann Arbor have responded to more than a dozen calls of frozen pipes bursting the last few days, most recently at a parking garage downtown at the City Club Apartments located off First Street.  Fire Chief Mike Kennedy says a sprinkler pipe burst around 1 a.m. Monday, causing at least $10,000 of damage to the parking structure itself. Fortunately, no vehicles were destroyed and no homes were affected.Kennedy says the situation could have been much worse."None of the residents had to be evacuated. We were able to shut the water off, so they basically have to thaw everything, remove the ice, and then there's the matter of removing the water once it's unfrozen," he said.Kennedy says the repairs could take weeks or maybe even months.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

New Haven resident celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas

(CBS DETROIT) - 100 years, 100 Christmases.New Haven resident Verna Mayer celebrates her 100th birthday on Christmas Day. She was gifted hundreds of birthday cards from her community. Some of which, came from as far as South Korea."It's just like a whole new life," Verna Mayer said when asked what it's like being 100 years old.To recognize a century of life, the Village of New Haven put a call out on Facebook for the community to send letters to Mayer to help her celebrate.It was an effort coordinated by Chris Boyd, a firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department. He says...
NEW HAVEN, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Library doubles as warming center to help people deal with frigid temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Library's main location on Woodward Avenue and W. Kirby St. invited people in to warm up during this frigid cold day. "We don't want anyone outside freezing," said Terri Thompson, manager of DPL. Thompson said the main location on Woodward is the only location open to the public on Fridays, but said people are always welcome to use other locations for the same reason on days during regular hours."We want them inside and being warm," Thompson added. Thompson said there is plenty to do inside the Detroit Public Library while people warm up."We have computers available, books to read, places to sit, and be comfortable," Thompson said. The City has three warming centers. Those locations are in conjunction with local nonprofit homeless service providers, open from now through March 31. The City of Detroit also works with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Travelers upset after flight cancellations

(CBS DETROIT) - Flying this holiday season has been a nightmare for some people, as thousands of flights were canceled around the country. At Detroit Metro Airport, some people were upset after having a tough time getting flights. Zack Russell had almost given up on catching a flight after his 24-hour flight ordeal."So our flight got canceled, then rescheduled and delayed I don't know how many times and canceled again. And we're just 24 hours later, glad to be here," said Russell. "At some point, we were going to get into a rental car and drive if it came to it....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Southwest flight passengers look at other airline options

(CBS DETROIT) - It could be days or even weeks before Southwest Airlines gets back on track from its meltdown this week. Even with the ongoing cancellations we found things are slowly getting better at Detroit Metro Airport. Some who've had their flights canceled and have the flexibility have been able to rebook flights for later in the week. While many others have had to find alternative ways to get where they need to go. "At that point my mom she has to go back to work, so we just went around booked on Spirit here we are today. We probably wouldn't be here just depending on Southwest," said Kianna Cole, whose flight to Detroit was canceled on Monday.Like many Southwest customers this week, she doesn't know yet if the airline will reimburse her for the last-minute flight. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Generator experts offer safety tips as temperatures plummet

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Technicians at Oak Electric in Pontiac are offering some tips to keep you and your family safe this winter while using a portable gasoline generator. Be sure the generator is outside in a safe areaKeep the generator at least 10 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide from entering insideIf the generator runs out of fuel, make sure it's powered down before adding more fuel"With a portable generator, you don't want to plug the generator into like a dryer outlet and run the whole house," said Gary Pipia, Oak Electric president. "It's very dangerous. You have to have what they call either a manual transfer switch or a bypass mechanism. The reason why is you don't want to back feed power into the home, then it goes out to through the utility and you could potentially injure a utility worker."Automatic standby generators are professionally installed and will kick on if you lose power. 
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Strategies for getting where you want to go for the holidays

(CNN) -- Thousands of Thursday and Friday flights have already been canceled as holiday travelers try to make their way to their destinations.Chicago O'Hare and Denver International airports were seeing the most cancellations on Thursday, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware, while many of Friday's cancellations were affecting Detroit Metropolitan Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York.US air travelers had a decent run of it over the July Fourth, Labor Day and Thanksgiving holidays with largely favorable weather conditions. But we're in for a different story for Christmas.Scott Keyes, founder of discount travel site Scott's Cheap Flights, told CNN...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Detroit

A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect

Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Buddy's Pizza ranked among 50 best pizza places in the world

(CBS DETROIT) - Buddy's Pizza, the birthplace of Detroit's original square pizza, was ranked among the 50 best pizza places on the planet.Big 7 Travel did a ranking of the top 50 pizzerias globally and Buddy's checked in at No. 25.Buddy's was founded in 1946 by Detroit native Gus Guerra. The signature Detroit-style pizza is baked in forged-steel pans borrowed from local automotive plants. This was the first known square pizza in the U.S. and now, more than 76 years later, the pizza style has become a national favorite. Detroit-style pizza is recognized by its iconic square shape, backwards layering of toppings, and crunchy, cheesy corner slices. Buddy's currently operates 16 locations, focused primarily in the Metro Detroit area. Awards from local and national publications line of the walls of each restaurant, and more added every year as Buddy's continues its culinary legacy. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Red Wings play first game at Joe Louis Arena in 1979

(CBS DETROIT) - On Dec. 27, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena.Joe Louis Arena was built in 1979 for $34 million and named after the legendary Detroit boxer Joe Louis. According to the Detroit Historical Society, before Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings played in Olympia Stadium, located at Grand River and McGraw Avenues, until it was demolished in 1986. Historians say in 1977, Red Wings owner Bruce Norris wanted to build a new stadium in Pontiac when the closure of Olympia Stadium was announced, but a deal with the City of Detroit prompted him to takeover Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings played their last game at Olympia Stadium on Dec. 15, 1979, and then played their first game at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 27. The new arena located on the Detroit River near Cobo Hall had a capacity of 20,000 for hockey games, and it held six Stanley Cup playoff games and four Red Wings Stanley Cup victories, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, according to the Detroit Historical Society.The Red Wings played at Joe Louis until 2017 and then began playing at Little Caesars Arena. In 2019, crews began demolishing the arena.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDHHS Macomb County office remains closed Tuesday after vehicle crashes in building

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Macomb County office will remain closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building last week.According to an update from MDHHS on Tuesday, customers who typically visit the office on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township can apply for public assistance at michigan.gov/MIBridges or visit a nearby MDHHS office,  offices at 13041 E. 10 Mile Road in Warren or 41227 Mound Road in Sterling Heights.Anyone who needs to report suspected child or vulnerable adult abuse or neglect can call the toll-free statewide hotline at 855-444-3911.MDHHS initially closed the building on Thursday, Dec. 22, after the crash happened Wednesday evening. The department is working with the Clinton Township Police Department to investigate the incident. Details of the crash were not immediately released.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit awards first 33 adult-use marijuana retail licenses

(CBS DETROIT) - The first 33 adult-use marijuana licenses have be awarded, the City of Detroit announced Thursday.Michigan voters approved the use of recreational marijuana four years; however, the city approved an recreational marijuana ordinance earlier this year.After a two-month scoring process and review, the Office of Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship approved licenses for 13 non-equity applicants and 20 equity applicants:Equity LicensesHouse of Zen (14501 Mack)LIV Cannabis (12604 E Jefferson)Motor City Kush (10 E 8 Mile)Liberty Cannabis (2540 Rosa Parks)High Profile (20327 Groesbeck)Chronic City (6810 E. McNichols)Plan B (20101 W 8 Mile)DaCut (12668 Gratiot)Blue Wave (1947 W Fort)The Remedy (20041...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy