Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Margo Sue Slabonik, devoted teacher
Margo Sue Slabonik, 60, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1962, in Hanover, Pa., daughter of the late Curvin and Ida (Sellers) Smith. Margo was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., and received her master's degree from...
Cape Gazette
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Cape Gazette
Gary Edward Carpenter, retired deacon
Gary Edward Carpenter, age 81, of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Wilmington. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., son of the late Hubert and Viola (Hurlburt) Carpenter. Gary was raised in Black Rock. He graduated from Black Rock School, Bassick High...
Cape Gazette
Patricia Ann Bishop, retired teacher
Patricia (Pat) Ann Bishop, 73, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Ferguson) Fronrath. Pat grew up in Boynton Beach,...
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 12/28/22
Draper Foundation donates $2K to Clothing Our Kids. The Bless Our Children campaign run by Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation Inc. recently donated $2,000 to Clothing Our Kids. To provide appropriate school attire for children in need at Sussex County’s 10 Head Start programs, 34 elementary schools and 10 middle schools, Clothing Our Kids relies on the continuous kindness of its many donors throughout the community.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Cape Gazette
Lewes to acquire Army Reserve property
It appears the City of Lewes will be getting a municipal campus on Savannah Road. Sen. Chris Coons singled out a provision contained in the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act for particular praise after President Joe Biden signed the NDAA into law. The NDAA authorized the conveyance of the former Cape Henlopen U.S. Army Reserve Center site to the City of Lewes to be used as a new municipal campus. This will expedite the transfer of the facility to the city, allowing Lewes to eventually locate its city hall, police station and Board of Public Works at the site.
Cape Gazette
Thomas H. Draper Scholarship funded at Salisbury University
As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
Cape Gazette
Phyllis W. Scott, accomplished musician
Phyllis W. Scott (nee Wright), 97, of Milton, formerly of Bellmawr, N.J., passed away with her son, Michael and his wife Kathy at her side Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Phyllis was born in Lancaster, Pa., lived in Bellmawr, N.J., and then moved to Milton. Growing up, she became an accomplished roller skater and instructor, and more so an accomplished and passionate musician, who taught organ and piano lessons for many years. Phyllis was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star 277 of Laurel Springs, N.J., for many years and continued in the Order of the Eastern Star Unity Chapter 16 of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families. 18501...
Cape Gazette
Lewes BPW accepts GHD study of wastewater treatment plant
The Lewes Board of Public Works wastewater treatment plant on American Legion Road needs to be upgraded or decommissioned, a consultant said in a recent report. The consultant GHD said there are three main options: harden the plant, relocate the plant or develop a partnership with Sussex County. BPW President Tom Panetta said doing nothing is not an option.
Cape Gazette
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Cape Gazette
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
Cape Gazette
Three die in Christmas Eve crash near Lewes
Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
Cape Gazette
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave. We love supporting local businesses like Penny Lane Liquors! Cape Gazette surprised random shoppers during our Shopping Cape promotion, which ran from November 25 through December 21, with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Cape Gazette
Gifting a local shopper at Heidi Lowe
The Heidi Lowe Gallery exhibits works by owner Heidi Lowe and numerous artists from around the world. They specialize in designing and creating custom jewelry pieces and also offer a variety of metalsmithing and jewelry classes, taught by Heidi Lowe. 17522 Ward Avenue. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like...
Cape Gazette
Health Babes to discuss hormone-focused nutrition Jan. 11
The Lewes Public Library’s Cooks & Books program will welcome popular natural medicine physicians and hosts of The Health Babes podcast, Dr. Becky Campbell and Dr. Krystal Hohn, for a live, online conversation about their book “The Health Babes’ Guide to Balancing Hormones: A Detailed Plan with Recipes to Support Mood, Energy Levels, Sleep, Libido and More” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Cape Gazette
Beebe cardiology team completes 100th TAVR procedure
Beebe Healthcare’s cardiovascular team recently marked a key milestone with completion of its 100th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement procedure. This minimally invasive technique for heart valve replacement is performed using a small incision in the groin area, as opposed to a large, open incision across the chest. Using a remarkably thin catheter, interventional cardiologists then route and place a new aortic valve in the patient’s heart. This new valve replaces the original, diseased valve, and is capable of immediately regulating blood flow in and out of the heart. TAVR is recognized as a good option for many patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis – from mild to the most severe cases.
Cape Gazette
Great Investment, Many Potential Uses, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac, List $995,000
Great Investment Property, For Large Family or Airbnb potential, or short term rentals such as traveling nurses, includes a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels. This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth group seeks broad traffic study
After months of discussion, the Rehoboth Beach Streets and Transportation Committee has formalized recommendations on what should be included in a city-wide traffic study. The committee voted unanimously in favor of its recommendations to city commissioners during a meeting Dec. 15. Recommendations were made because committee members said there are...
Comments / 0