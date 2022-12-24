Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO