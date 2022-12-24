Read full article on original website
Isermann family named Conservation Farm Family of 2022
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to announce the Isermann Family from Streator is our 2022 Farm Family of the Year. Dave Isermann, LaSalle County Farm Bureau President, is a fifth-generation farmer that began farming in the late 1970s, in Otter Creek Township. Dave and his wife, Susan, have three adult children: Dan, Bridget, and Jim. Jim, along with his wife, Lori, have three children that are the seventh generation of Isermanns to live and work on the farm since 1851. Preserving the land for the generations to come is of utmost importance for the father-son duo.
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Recent Ottawa High Graduate Passes After Cancer Battle
An Ottawa teen whose courageous battle against cancer brought schools and communities together has died. Seventeen-year-old Landon McAlpine passed away at his home on Monday. Landon first started feeling sick around Christmas of last year. The next month he was diagnosed with colon cancer. A Facebook page called “Landon's Fight” documented McAlpine's battle. Fundraisers were held in the past year including students from both Ottawa and L-P coming together this past football season to show support and raise funds for McAlpine.
UPDATE: Nearly $20G raised For Ottawa Fire Survivor; No Names Released Yet In Fatal Blaze
Donations continue rolling in for a teenager who lost two family members in an Ottawa apartment fire Saturday. The "Go Fund Me" account had about $19,500 as of midmorning Tuesday. The youth was injured escaping the early morning blaze in the 1500 block of Sycamore. He is reportedly in a Peoria hospital. Tragically, his mother and sister perished.
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
Two names released in fatal Saturday fire in Ottawa
The names of two people fatally injured in a Saturday fire in Ottawa have been released. They are 44-year old Arthelia Brewer and her daughter, Melani Embry, age 3. Firemen found them in a bedroom and rushed them to OSF St. Elizabeth's where they succumbed to their injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings indicated both died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
Fundraiser for Ottawa fire victim
An Ottawa woman is fundraising to for a teen who survived a fire early Saturday. His mother and a sibling did not survive. He escaped the fire, but is hospitalized for injuries he suffered. Nicole Leal has organized a fundraiser for the youth on go fund me. Search using the words, “High School Boy”. As of 7am Christmas day, almost ten thousand dollars has been raised. One of the larger donations came in the amount of $1000.
Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
Garbage Delayed This Week for Holiday
Due to the Christmas holiday, garbage pickup this week will be pushed back a day. If your pickup is normally Wednesday, it will now be Thursday. Thursday pickup will now be Friday and Friday pickup will be on Saturday. This same situation will also occur next week for the New...
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
Naperville restaurant a special place for veterans
If you are looking for a new neighborhood hot spot to check out this year, you might want to think about heading out to Naperville.
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
Ousted Pekin mayoral hopeful claims political motivations led to electoral board action
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin mayoral candidate Becky Cloyd believes a decision by the city’s electoral board was politically motivated to remove her name from next April’s election ballot. However, Mayor Mark Luft, who chairs the electoral board, said politics played no role in the decision. Cloyd,...
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas day crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day. According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.
One injured in two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle school
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One individual was injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Sterling Middle School Tuesday. According to Peoria police, a dump truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash on Sterling Avenue. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. This...
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
