Nearly 300 crew members will produce their last game of the season for Amazon’s Prime Video as the Cowboys take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Thursday. “There’s a huge sense of pride about what we’ve accomplished this season,” JP Palmer, Prime Video senior manager of live production technical operations, said in an interview. “And then also looking forward to taking a nap, right?” Fourteen games into an 11-year, $13 billion NFL deal, Amazon has raised the bar for streaming sports with a relatively high quality, reliable national broadcast. Though Thursday Night Football has so far averaged fewer viewers than the...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO