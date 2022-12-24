Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Painesville's Sub Zero Mission responds to growing unsheltered homeless population
CLEVELAND — Painesville's Sub Zero Mission hit the streets of Cleveland and Ashtabula in search of the growing unsheltered homeless population just three days before Christmas and hours before temperatures plummeted into the single digits. The agency spent hours distributing coats, hats, gloves, sleeping bags and other crucial warming...
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
YAHOO!
Ashtabula train disaster is subject of WQLN documentary that airs Thursday
Dec. 28—The region's worst train disaster will be the focus of a documentary that premieres on WQLN on Thursday. "Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster" airs at 8 p.m. on the 146th anniversary of the crash that claimed the lives of more than 90 people, making it the deadliest crash of the 19th century in the U.S., and still one of the country's worst.
Just 2 months in, popularity rising for Valley’s only all-female band
What is believed to be the area's only all-female band played Tuesday night in Austintown. The band is a trio, all of whom have 15 to 20 years of musical experience. They call themselves Untamed.
Best restaurant in Ohio, according to Guy Fieri
Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on his show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
YAHOO!
Conneaut fire leaves four homeless
Dec. 28—CONNEAUT — Four people were left homeless on Tuesday afternoon when fire significantly damaged a two-and-a-half story home in the 200 block of Lee Street, according to Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee. Lee said there was a lot of damage to the second floor of the structure....
Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school
OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
Four strangers drive from Florida to Ohio together after canceled flights
As the miles ticked down, the friendships grew stronger, despite the cramped space of the 2023 Kia Soul.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Fire destroys former bar in Warren
The former bar was deemed a total loss, according to Warren's assistant fire chief.
whbc.com
Deadly Monday Fire in Perry
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently
This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
