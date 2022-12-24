ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

YAHOO!

Ashtabula train disaster is subject of WQLN documentary that airs Thursday

Dec. 28—The region's worst train disaster will be the focus of a documentary that premieres on WQLN on Thursday. "Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster" airs at 8 p.m. on the 146th anniversary of the crash that claimed the lives of more than 90 people, making it the deadliest crash of the 19th century in the U.S., and still one of the country's worst.
ASHTABULA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
YAHOO!

Conneaut fire leaves four homeless

Dec. 28—CONNEAUT — Four people were left homeless on Tuesday afternoon when fire significantly damaged a two-and-a-half story home in the 200 block of Lee Street, according to Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee. Lee said there was a lot of damage to the second floor of the structure....
CONNEAUT, OH
WKYC

Education Station: The real deal on attending college while in high school

OHIO, USA — Earning college credit while still in high school can be a great way to get a jump start on higher learning. Plenty of students do it, but how easy or difficult is the process? To start, taking college courses as a high school student not only gets a few college classes out of the way early, but can save you some major money.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
BEACHWOOD, OH

