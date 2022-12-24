Read full article on original website
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
muscatineiowa.gov
Online surplus auction scheduled for January
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct an on-line public surplus auction January 4, 2023, through January 18, 2023. Randy Moeller, Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available. All...
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
Popular Rock Island Brewery Closing At The Start Of The New Year
Business owners are still struggling to find people to work, including businesses in the Quad Cities. A popular brewery in the District of Rock Island announced that it will be closing its door at the start of 2023 due to staffing shortages and other issues. The only "silver lining" is that the owners don't know if this is a permanent or temporary decision.
kiwaradio.com
UI Study: If The Weather Is Bad, Work From Home Or Delay Your Commute
Iowa City, Iowa — Studies find nearly 75-percent of crashes in Iowa happen in less than two inches of snow, and researchers at the University of Iowa are looking into the ideal commute times. Professor Jon Davis, in the UI Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, says the timing...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
KWQC
No injuries in electrical equipment room fire
No one was hurt after firefighters were called to an electrical equipment room fire in Burlington last night. Burlington firefighters were called to Big River Resources, 15210 103rd Street in rural West Burlington, for a fire in an electrical equipment room on Monday, December 26 at about 10:26 p.m. Eleven Burlington firefighters responded from different […]
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Iowa mom asks for help after apartment goes up in blaze
Washington came home from doing some last-minute Christmas shopping to see fire trucks surrounding her apartment building and smoke billowing out of her windows.
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
muscatineiowa.gov
City Administrator's report of November activity available
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City Administrator Report to the Muscatine City Council and to the citizens of Muscatine is now available online by clicking MONTHLY REPORT. The report highlights the many accomplishments of each City of Muscatine department during the month of November 2022, along with providing valuable metrics on the services provided by each department.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
Dog injured in fire making comeback
A Muscatine man lost almost everything he owned in a serious fire last week, but a dog he thought he was going to lose is making a remarkable comeback. Jamie Zaragoza’s home on West Ninth Street burned down on Friday, December 23. He and one of his dogs managed to escape unharmed, but Leah, a […]
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Humane Society is over capacity
The Humane Society of Scott County is over capacity and they’re hoping to place pets into loving homes. The issue is so bad that they’re using wire pop-up crates to care for the animals. The society says right now they have 311 cats, 86 dogs and four small...
KWQC
Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
