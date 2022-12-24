ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverdalepress.com

A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’

It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop

Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Man killed by train after jumping onto subway tracks to get phone

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race

The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

MTA employee attacked at Queens subway station, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) —- An MTA worker was punched in the back of the head on a platform at Queens subway station earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The 36-year-old woman was working when she was attacked on the northbound platform of the F line at the Midland Parkway-Hillside Avenue subway station on Dec. 17 at […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Burst pipe floods NYCHA apartments in East Harlem on Christmas

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of an all-senior NYCHA building in East Harlem dealt with no heat and flooding issues amid freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. Older residents at the UPACA 6 on Lexington Avenue are frustrated. Residents said a pipe burst on the fourth floor which impacted several apartments, including 82-year-old […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave

In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’

To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy