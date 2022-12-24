Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
riverdalepress.com
A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’
It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
A massive oil spill left a nasty smell at a construction site on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man killed by train after jumping onto subway tracks to get phone
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
Mayor Adams defends U.S. Virgin Islands trip as NYC prepared for winter storm
Mayor Eric Adams makes a health related announcement during a press conference at City Hall on Dec. 5, 2022. Adams stood by his decision to leave town and said he was mourning his mother during his second Christmas without her. [ more › ]
queensjewishlink.com
Mayor Adams And NYPD Brass Visit Shevach In Unprecedented Address To Queens Jewish Community Leadership
Last week, readers of the Queens Jewish Link read of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ visit to Shevach High School in Kew Gardens Hills as arranged by area Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal. The uniqueness of this event on the first day of Chanukah warrants an in-depth look at the attendees and their remarks.
Snow go for NYC’s electric garbage trucks that can’t handle winter weather
The fully electric sanitation trucks cost $523,000 each but cannot plow snow. The Sanitation Department’s carbon neutral goals face the limits of electric-powered vehicles. [ more › ]
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
queenseagle.com
Over a dozen more ballots added to ongoing Queens race
The race for Assembly District 23 isn’t over yet — Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato has successfully filed another lawsuit to have nine ballots previously thrown out during the hand recount added to the official tally currently separated by one vote. Fourteen rejected ballots — 12 of which were...
240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
MTA employee attacked at Queens subway station, police say
QUEENS (PIX11) —- An MTA worker was punched in the back of the head on a platform at Queens subway station earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The 36-year-old woman was working when she was attacked on the northbound platform of the F line at the Midland Parkway-Hillside Avenue subway station on Dec. 17 at […]
Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Burst pipe floods NYCHA apartments in East Harlem on Christmas
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of an all-senior NYCHA building in East Harlem dealt with no heat and flooding issues amid freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. Older residents at the UPACA 6 on Lexington Avenue are frustrated. Residents said a pipe burst on the fourth floor which impacted several apartments, including 82-year-old […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave
In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
