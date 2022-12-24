Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
Helter Shelter: Internal reports reveal harrowing violence inside NYC homeless facilities
The city’s homeless shelters are so out of control that terrified residents say they’d be safer on the subways — or even in prison. Records obtained by The Post documented nearly two dozen incidents of violence and other outrageous behavior during one week in mid-September — the same period when a despondent migrant mom hanged herself in one of the taxpayer-funded facilities. The horrors included bloody beatings, unprovoked attacks, vicious domestic abuse and meaningless fights — several of which sent victims for hospital treatment of their injuries. “I’ve been screamed at, threatened,” said Dominic, 30, an ex-con who lives at the infamous Bellevue...
Serial NYC shoplifter who’s dodged jail nabbed for another 27 heists
A serial shoplifter who has skirted jail time despite dozens of busts was arrested yet again this week — and accused of 27 new heists at Manhattan pharmacies, The Post has learned. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, was finally held on bail Tuesday on charges he swiped more than $5,000 in goods from three Duane Reades over several weeks, prosecutors said. The sticky-fingered recidivist was allegedly caught red-handed at a Duane Reade in the Financial District on Monday and charged for terrorizing that and two other of the chain’s Lower Manhattan outposts for months, police sources said. Ocasio, who has served two stints in state...
Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether or not the victim and her boyfriend The post Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Moms of NYC burning car victims plead for new information
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than seven months after Jesse Parrilla and his friend Nikki Huang were fatally shot and placed in Parrilla’s burning Honda, their mothers are pleading for new leads in a double murder case that’s yielded no arrests yet. Their comments follow the release of a murky surveillance picture that […]
Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
riverdalepress.com
A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’
It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man
Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
Elite NYPD squad uses surveillance video to track and catch criminals: ‘We take a lot of pride in our work’
To these NYPD detectives, New York City is one giant “Where’s Waldo?” game. Armed with cyber savvy, hunters’ instincts and a love for solving puzzles, the Manhattan North Homicide and Shooting Enhancement Team has helped close some of the city’s biggest criminal cases by painstakingly tracking suspects through surveillance video — sometimes right to the wanted person’s home. The squad’s ...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Staten Island lawyer wins $10 million defamation suit following brutal family spat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 10 years ago, a Staten Island lawyer was arrested and faced possible disbarment amid accusations he punched a man in the face during a dispute in Family Court, St. George. The criminal charges were dropped six months later, while a civil matter was brewing.
Hazy weed enforcement sparks reefer madness in New York
The state has ramped up enforcement efforts ahead of the launch of recreational sales on Dec. 29.
pix11.com
Extreme delays on the George Washington Bridge after accident
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accident on the George Washington Bridge caused extensive delays for commuters early Wednesday morning. Drivers can expect up to a 30-minute delay entering Manhattan due to emergency maintenance after a crash on the upper level of the bridge. The George Washington South Walk and all lanes on the upper level are open as of 2:00 p.m., according to their Twitter.
Ex-Con At Morris County Pharmacy Admits Bribing Jersey City Docs For $2.4M In 'Script Business
A former Morris County pharmacist once convicted of selling oxycodone without prescriptions admitted masterminding a kickback scheme that steered $2.4 million worth of business to his new employer, federal authorities said. Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, began the new scam at another Morris County pharmacy after serving three years probation...
NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast
The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
New Jersey prosecutor warns against ‘vigilante activity’ aimed at nabbing alleged child predators
Top law enforcement officials in New Jersey’s Bergen County are warning against “vigilante activity” the office has observed in recent months involving an individual targeting people allegedly attempting to lure minors. The prosecutor’s office issued a release last week that firmly discouraged the practice, which it says...
Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a shooting and robbery in Queens that took place on Christmas morning. According to police, an unknown suspect approached a 45-year-old man at around 1:55 in the area of 35-20 103rd Street in Queens. He displayed a gun and demanded the man’s personal items. Initially, the man delayed, and the suspect fired a single shot from the gun, striking his victim in the shoulder. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene and the New York City Police Department The post Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
