NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO