NYPD Bomb Squad rushed to JFK Airport over grenade discovered in box
The NYPD Bomb Squad rushed to JFK Airport on Sunday when customs agents found a box that contained a grenade, police and law-enforcement sources said. The weapon was later found to be inert. The emergency call came in around 9:45 a.m. when US Customs and Border Protection agents in Building 250 — a mailing facility — at the Queens airport found a box that looked suspicious, an NYPD spokesman said. “They X-rayed the box and didn’t like the contents,” the spokesman said. The box appeared to contain a grenade, and further investigation showed it actually was the weapon — although it was deemed inert, police sources said. There was no evacuation at the New York City airport, police said.
Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A female drug dealer and her boyfriend were reportedly selling drugs from a table outside 235 West 37th Street when they were confronted by a rival group of drug dealers. Detectives with the NYPD said at around 1:15 am, the couple and the rival drug dealers engaged in an altercation that left the woman slashed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital with multiple lacerations, including a facial laceration. At this time, NYPD did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made. Police did not say whether or not the victim and her boyfriend The post Female drug dealer slashed by rivals while selling drugs from table in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – TSA officers arrested a Rhode Island man at JFK International Airport in New York City after they noticed his jars of creamy Jif peanut butter looked particularly crunchy. It wasn’t because they were peanuts. After inspecting the jars, the TSA found the man attempting to smuggle gun parts inside the resealed jars. The man, whose name was not released was arrested by officers of the Port Authority NJ/NY Police Department. He did not make his flight as scheduled and will probably miss the Christmas party he was bringing his gun-laden jars of peanut butter to. The post Man caught smuggling gun parts in jars of peanut butter at JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hackensack Man Arrested by Secaucus Anti-Crime Unit with Drugs, Money and Handgun
Photo Credit: Secaucus Police Dept. Hassan Coleman, 36, of Hackensack, was taken into custody on December 23, 2022 at 9:17 A.M. in Hackensack by members of the Secaucus Police Department Anti-Crime Unit and Hackensack Police Department Narcotics Unit. The arrest culminated after a two and half month long narcotics investigation conducted by the Secaucus Police Department Anti-Crime Unit, under the supervision of Detective Sergeant Matthew Ford.
$31,680 In Suspected Drug Money Seized In Targeted Fort Lee Traffic Stop
Detectives seized $31,680 in suspected drug money during a targeted traffic stop of an unemployed Fort Lee man, authorities said. Members of Musella’s Narcotic Task Force and Fort Lee police stopped Alexander Mercado, 40, of First Street off Irving Avenue on Dec. 19 as part of an ongoing investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Woman slashed in the face during fight with alleged drug dealers in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was slashed in the face while allegedly selling drugs in Manhattan early Tuesday, police said. The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly selling drugs from a table on West 37th Street, between Seventh and Eighth avenues, at around 1:15 a.m. when they got into a fight with another […]
Serial NYC shoplifter who’s dodged jail nabbed for another 27 heists
A serial shoplifter who has skirted jail time despite dozens of busts was arrested yet again this week — and accused of 27 new heists at Manhattan pharmacies, The Post has learned. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, was finally held on bail Tuesday on charges he swiped more than $5,000 in goods from three Duane Reades over several weeks, prosecutors said. The sticky-fingered recidivist was allegedly caught red-handed at a Duane Reade in the Financial District on Monday and charged for terrorizing that and two other of the chain’s Lower Manhattan outposts for months, police sources said. Ocasio, who has served two stints in state...
Southern Fugitives Charged With Posing As Feds In Violent Bergen Home Invasion Brought To NJ
UPDATE: Three Georgia men charged earlier this month with shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion have been brought to New Jersey to face charges. Two others remained held down South pending the outcome of extradition proceedings. Aaron Thomas Perry, 53, of...
3 accused of stealing envelopes at Merrick Post Office, scene of previous scams
Investigators say the thieves had a special post office key that could open the mailboxes up.
Gun-Toting Ex-Con Wanted By US Marshals Nabbed By Glen Rock Police: Authorities
A recently-imprisoned ex-con wanted by U.S. Marshals was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when Glen Rock police arrested him following a predawn incident, authorities said. Aaron Williams, 30, of Paterson had only just been released this past March 13 after serving a little more than...
A JetBlue plane was about to take off. Then a passenger’s laptop caught fire.
Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City on Christmas Eve.
Moms of NYC burning car victims plead for new information
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than seven months after Jesse Parrilla and his friend Nikki Huang were fatally shot and placed in Parrilla’s burning Honda, their mothers are pleading for new leads in a double murder case that’s yielded no arrests yet. Their comments follow the release of a murky surveillance picture that […]
New Jersey prosecutor warns against ‘vigilante activity’ aimed at nabbing alleged child predators
Top law enforcement officials in New Jersey’s Bergen County are warning against “vigilante activity” the office has observed in recent months involving an individual targeting people allegedly attempting to lure minors. The prosecutor’s office issued a release last week that firmly discouraged the practice, which it says...
PHOTOS: 24 pounds of cocaine found inside duffel bag left on flight that landed at JFK
A duffel bag left on a flight that arrived at JFK Airport earlier this month was found to have ten bricks of cocaine inside, authorities said Wednesday.
Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a road rage incident that ended with one man being shot. Police said a fender bender in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway was most likely the result of a road rage incident. After the crash at around 4 am on December 17th, one of the men involved in the crash shot the other, a 30-year-old male, in the leg and fled the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Driver shot in fit of road rage after fender bender in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in the head dies inside car in Queens: NYPD
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the head inside a car in the Bronx late Tuesday night, police said. Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head inside a Nissan Altima near Sutphin Boulevard around 2:52 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a shooting and robbery in Queens that took place on Christmas morning. According to police, an unknown suspect approached a 45-year-old man at around 1:55 in the area of 35-20 103rd Street in Queens. He displayed a gun and demanded the man’s personal items. Initially, the man delayed, and the suspect fired a single shot from the gun, striking his victim in the shoulder. He was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene and the New York City Police Department The post Suspect wanted for Christmas shooting, robbery in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Christmas Eve car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths
NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mows down wife, flips SUV and stabs her, leaving her clinging to life
A Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mowed down his wife, flipping his SUV then crawled out of the wreckage and stabbed the critically injured mom in the stomach, cops said. Stephen Giraldo, an MTA bus driver, was racing east down Parsons Blvd. with three young boys in his 2005 Ford Explorer when he slammed into the 41-year-old mom near Franklin Ave. at about 5:20 a.m., cops said. ...
