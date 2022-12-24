GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.

