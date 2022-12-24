Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day Ceremony 2022 Held
Click once to bring a photo into a single screen and then again to enlarge. The 2022 Dillon County Veterans Day Ceremony was held on Friday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dillon County Courthouse Courtroom. VOYO Commander Lloyd Brown welcomed everyone to the ceremony and also had announcements.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas
LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown
THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
dillonheraldonline.com
Kiwanis Club Presents Awards
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View
Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
dillonheraldonline.com
Harold Kornblut Named Latta Rotary Citizen Of The Year
Harold Kornblut, Certified Public Accountant in Latta, was selected by the Latta Rotary Club as Latta Citizen of the Year for 2022. Harold is the son of the late Moses Kornblut and Freda Kornblut and is married to Susan Mazer Kornblut. They have one daughter Jennifer K. Kalinsky of Mt....
dillonheraldonline.com
Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
dillonheraldonline.com
Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives
On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
Robeson County health director dies suddenly, county says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect photo of Bill Smith. We apologize for the error. ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County health director died suddenly, according to Robeson County Spokesperson Emily Jones. “Robeson County Government announces with deep sadness the sudden death of Mr Bill Smith, Robeson County […]
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group
Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs
Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina nurse spreads holiday cheer through joy of music
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina nurse is using the gift of music to bring joy to patients in the hospital. Benjamin Baker, a Florence native, is a nurse in the neuroscience and stroke unit at Prisma Health. Like many nurses, he spent this Christmas taking care of others. But, for Baker, that meant going the extra mile to spread a little holiday cheer. He arrived at his shift early to fill the halls with the sound of music.
wbtw.com
The 10 biggest local news stories in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 2022 was another big year for local news stories in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. News13 compiled a list of the 10 biggest local news stories for 2022, based on a few different factors, including web traffic analytics, amount of coverage and community interest.
Coroner’s office IDs man found dead at Horry County jail; foul play not suspected
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — SLED is investigating after a male inmate died Tuesday at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway after being found unresponsive in a cell, according to a county spokesperson. A corrections officer found the inmate at about 4:45 a.m. and immediately alerted medical personnel, spokesperson Brennan Cavanagh said. The jail’s […]
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
myhorrynews.com
Inmate found dead at Horry County detention center, officials say
An inmate died at J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Tuesday morning, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said in a release. Officials said no foul play is suspected. The Horry County Coroner's Office said Stanley Furrow, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning. Furrow lived in the Myrtle Beach area. An autopsy is pending, the coroner's office said Wednesday.
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
Comments / 0