Connecticut State

Country WV
3d ago

lmao way to destroy title IX. Remember when they said we just wanna have the right to get married & people said it was a slippery slope? Now they're running over everything & everyone in front of them.

12
Richard Glenn
3d ago

they are only rights if they do not hinder other peoples rights, such as women competing against other women, when these transgenders say they have a right to compete against real women, then they are stepping on women's rights

15
TimmyLongfellow
3d ago

And the democrats claim to proect womens rights. What a joke of a party the whole world is laughing at.

15
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Connecticut’s New Truck Tax: What You Need to Know

Beginning Jan. 1 2023, Connecticut will impose a new per-mile truck tax on Class 8 through Class 13 motor vehicles. The Department of Revenue Services recently issued guidance for the highway user fee, enacted by the legislature in 2021, to assist trucking companies with compliance. According to the nonpartisan Office...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Connecticut Laws to Take Effect on Jan. 1

A highway tax on large commercial trucks, an expansion of the state bottle bill, and the elimination of criminal records of certain cannabis-related convictions are among the new Connecticut laws that will take effect on Jan 1. The mileage-based fee on trucks using Connecticut highways was approved by state policymakers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newscentermaine.com

Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE

