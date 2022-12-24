Billy Cox and his daughter Hailey Corona have taken an incredible journey together in the sport of wrestling. Corona was one of the first female wrestlers in Utah history and when she was beating the boys in weekend tournaments across the state, she got a lot of grief as did her parents. But she stuck with it, earned plenty of acclaim at the national and international level when she got to compete just against females, and now like her father Billy, is fast becoming one of the top coaches in our state.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO