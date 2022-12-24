ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law

Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
Wrestling rewind: Cox family enjoying quite the girls wrestling journey

Billy Cox and his daughter Hailey Corona have taken an incredible journey together in the sport of wrestling. Corona was one of the first female wrestlers in Utah history and when she was beating the boys in weekend tournaments across the state, she got a lot of grief as did her parents. But she stuck with it, earned plenty of acclaim at the national and international level when she got to compete just against females, and now like her father Billy, is fast becoming one of the top coaches in our state.
UTAH STATE
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House

Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
UTAH STATE
Harrop: DeSantis passes the Kool-Aid … to Republicans

Ron DeSantis has earned some recent notoriety for casting doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and attacking the experts who happen to know about them. “It seems like our medical establishment never wanted to be honest with people about the potential drawbacks,” the Florida governor said in his nasal whine. “So why can’t our medical establishment acknowledge that? Why the deception? Why have they continued to do this for two years?”
FLORIDA STATE
Valley Top 5: Teams start region play in the new year

2. Westlake (8-2) Senior guard Jordan Kroll with 30 3-pointers for Thunder. Finished 2-2 in Baller TV Division at Tarkanian Classic. T-Birds were 2-2 in Spaulding Division of Tarkanian Classic. 5. Provo (8-3) Bulldogs 4-0 at Tarkanian Classic (Select Division), Aaron Castagnetto MVP. – Darnell Dickson. Girls Basketball. 1. Lone...
UTAH STATE
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County

