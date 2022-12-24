Read full article on original website
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law
Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
Red Cross calling for Utah blood donations after winter storms cancel drives
Heavy winter snow and ice storms have found many people throughout the country in dire circumstances. The inclement weather has disrupted blood donations and that has left the Red Cross wanting. The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to donate to help ensure patients across the county have...
10 ice fishing tournaments and events happening in Utah this winter
SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
Tech startup Errand seeks to help Utahns handle out-of-the-house chores
There’s nothing more valuable than time. No matter their age, job or life situation, everyone has 24 hours in a day. Claire Larsen, Kason Larsen and Scott Young want to give people some of that time back — for a price. In 2022, the trio founded Errand, a...
Intermountain Healthcare nurses, volunteers bring holiday cheer to babies and children in the hospital
The holidays are a special time of year, and for some parents, they get an extra special gift of having a baby. Whether a newborn baby is in the hospital briefly and goes home with mom, or has a longer stay in a neonatal ICU, many Intermountain Healthcare nurses help bring holiday cheer to families during their baby’s hospital stay.
Wrestling rewind: Cox family enjoying quite the girls wrestling journey
Billy Cox and his daughter Hailey Corona have taken an incredible journey together in the sport of wrestling. Corona was one of the first female wrestlers in Utah history and when she was beating the boys in weekend tournaments across the state, she got a lot of grief as did her parents. But she stuck with it, earned plenty of acclaim at the national and international level when she got to compete just against females, and now like her father Billy, is fast becoming one of the top coaches in our state.
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House
Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
Harrop: DeSantis passes the Kool-Aid … to Republicans
Ron DeSantis has earned some recent notoriety for casting doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and attacking the experts who happen to know about them. “It seems like our medical establishment never wanted to be honest with people about the potential drawbacks,” the Florida governor said in his nasal whine. “So why can’t our medical establishment acknowledge that? Why the deception? Why have they continued to do this for two years?”
Valley Top 5: Teams start region play in the new year
2. Westlake (8-2) Senior guard Jordan Kroll with 30 3-pointers for Thunder. Finished 2-2 in Baller TV Division at Tarkanian Classic. T-Birds were 2-2 in Spaulding Division of Tarkanian Classic. 5. Provo (8-3) Bulldogs 4-0 at Tarkanian Classic (Select Division), Aaron Castagnetto MVP. – Darnell Dickson. Girls Basketball. 1. Lone...
