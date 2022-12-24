ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Lois Larsen Haney

Lois Larsen Haney, 85, of Salem, Utah passed away on December 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SALEM, UT
Mary Fern Allman Ewell

Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
PROVO, UT
Tony Edmunds

On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
PAYSON, UT
Lucille Haight Tuttle

Lucille Haight Tuttle passed away December 21, 2022. Lu was born to Raymond Higbee Haight and Jennie Rogerson Haight on September 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a child during WWII. Her family spent as much time as they could at her uncle’s cabin up on the Weber River, and many of her fondest childhood memories are from those times at the cabin. She attended East High School in Salt Lake and the University of Utah, where she met Donald J Tuttle. They were married July 14, 1955.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Carol Ann Goldsberry

Our beloved Carol Ann Goldsberry passed away at the age of 90 on December 16th, 2022 in Orem, UT. Carol was born January 6th, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Moroni Allen and Mary Leota Hansen. After graduating from Boise High School, she met Richard William Goldsberry. The two fell in love and were quickly engaged. They were married on May 1, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
OREM, UT
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson

Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright

Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright, 81, of Provo, passed away December 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
12th Annual Boxing Day Salon brings music to Monday evening

Composer Christian Asplund, a professor of music at Brigham Young University, has been introducing area residents to the intimate settings of music salons for nearly 25 years. A music salon generally offers instrumental music that is light, pleasing to the ear and often sentimental. It is suitable for the drawing room rather than the concert hall, according to Google.
PROVO, UT
Five local businesses receive recognition in Orem

More than 40 Orem businesses were nominated in three award categories to become the city’s Stand-out Businesses of the Year. The awards were presented by Councilmember LaNae Millett on Dec. 13 to five recognized companies. The three categories include: community engagement, innovation and historic. The winners include PilmerPR for...
OREM, UT
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House

Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
UTAH STATE
Candidate filing period opens for Utah House seat

With the announcement on Dec. 21 that Utah Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would be stepping down from office, focus turned to the future and who would sit in the seat going into the 2023 legislative general session. The Utah County Republican Party announced Monday their schedule of events, culminating with...
PROVO, UT
Arelene Delores Syme

Died Dec 6, 2022 in Payson Hospital. Arelene was born to parents: George Maxwell Andrews and Lavella Marjory Miller on July 21st, 1935, in Seattle, WA. She grew up in the little logging town of Shelton, WA until she went off to college where she studied Forestry. Later she moved to Los Angeles where she worked for United Airlines. It was here where she met her husband, John Syme, while he was serving in the navy. They were married on June 25, 1961 and moved to Moroni soon afterwards. Together they had four sons, fifteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She served in many positions and callings in the LDS Church and in the community of Moroni. She was employed in many different occupations but most of her career was spent in the veterinary department of Moroni Feed Company, where she retired after 15 years. She spent a lot of time doing family history research. She authored a book on the History of Moroni, which was published in 2009. She enjoyed reading a good book, but it was in the outdoors where she felt most happy, spending many hours working on her yard, tending to her flowers during the spring and summer months. She will be missed by the many that knew her. A funeral service was held on Dec 17th at 11am in the Moroni Stake Center.
PAYSON, UT
Man rescued after 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls

A 29-year-old man is in the Utah Valley Hospital recuperating from a 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. A call came to emergency dispatchers at 11:09 a.m. Monday that the man had fallen while ice climbing near the falls. He sustained a broken arm and back injury, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter got him down and an ambulance took him to Utah Valley Hospital’s trauma center. His name has not been released.
PROVO, UT
Eugene Lavar Wilkinson

Eugene Lavar Wilkinson, 87, passed away December 15, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
