Ford Expedition Among Best 10 Year Old SUVs For The Money
The Ford Expedition has earned its fair share of accolades in recent months – mostly for providing a reliable, solid value on the used vehicle market. Its most recent list of notable praise includes being named one of the best SUVs that can be purchased today for less than $5,000 by Kelley Blue Book, one of the most likely models to enjoy the longest lifespan and one of the best 20-year-old used vehicles for the money by iSeeCars, and earning a best certified pre-owned value award from Vincentric. Now, the good news keeps rolling in for the Ford Expedition, as it has also made the cut as one of iSeeCars’ best 10-year-old SUVs for the money.
