Garvey: The first, and only, honest Christmas cookie recipe
This is an honest Christmas cookie recipe. Current fashion in online recipes is to begin by treating readers to a personal essay about the emotional impact almonds have had on your life, followed by a culinary genealogy of cookies, stretching back to William the Conqueror. But I’ve got 354 presents...
