Mayoral year in review: Saratoga Springs celebrated 25 years with growth, major projects
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Once known...
Lois Larsen Haney
Lois Larsen Haney, 85, of Salem, Utah passed away on December 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Andrew Del Bates
Andrew Del Bates, 51, was born on April 7th, 1971 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed in his sleep on December 17, 2022. Words strung together can’t adequately express how much this mountain of a man will be missed. He is survived by the love of his life, Jen Lyman; his beautiful daughters, Makayla Golden (Taylor) and Harlie Bates (Isaac); the grandchildren whom he was so proud to be Pappy to, Quentin (Q), Paxtin (P), and his grandchild-to-be; his beloved mother Susan Jeffs (Tony) who he felt so grateful to become even closer to in the past few years; his brothers Matt Bates and Levi Bates (Joanie); his sister Brooke Fieger (Brian); his Ma Griswold Jeri Brady, his ride-or-die brother Jason Mardell (Sarah), and the many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him Uncle Drew. He is preceded in death by the Papa of all Papas Master Bates, Leland Maycroft Bates, who Drew studied under as a young Padawan Learner to later become the constant and amazing Jedi of a father that he was.
Mayoral year in review: All-abilities park, library land approval highlight Lehi’s 2022 successes
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Lehi is...
Mary Fern Allman Ewell
Mary Fern Allman Ewell was born to proud parents Joseph Bates and Fern Mecham Allman in Provo, Utah on August 5, 1937. She passed away surrounded by the family she adored on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. As a young girl she loved spending time with her...
Carol Ann Goldsberry
Our beloved Carol Ann Goldsberry passed away at the age of 90 on December 16th, 2022 in Orem, UT. Carol was born January 6th, 1932 in Nampa, Idaho to Moroni Allen and Mary Leota Hansen. After graduating from Boise High School, she met Richard William Goldsberry. The two fell in love and were quickly engaged. They were married on May 1, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Mayoral year in review: Airport terminal, city hall top Provo’s 2022 accomplishments
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Provo Mayor...
Man rescued after 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls
A 29-year-old man is in the Utah Valley Hospital recuperating from a 40-foot fall at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon. A call came to emergency dispatchers at 11:09 a.m. Monday that the man had fallen while ice climbing near the falls. He sustained a broken arm and back injury, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. A helicopter got him down and an ambulance took him to Utah Valley Hospital’s trauma center. His name has not been released.
Candidate filing period opens for Utah House seat
With the announcement on Dec. 21 that Utah Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would be stepping down from office, focus turned to the future and who would sit in the seat going into the 2023 legislative general session. The Utah County Republican Party announced Monday their schedule of events, culminating with...
12th Annual Boxing Day Salon brings music to Monday evening
Composer Christian Asplund, a professor of music at Brigham Young University, has been introducing area residents to the intimate settings of music salons for nearly 25 years. A music salon generally offers instrumental music that is light, pleasing to the ear and often sentimental. It is suitable for the drawing room rather than the concert hall, according to Google.
U-Talk: What would you like to see happen in your community in 2023?
“The city, I think that they need to pay more attention to the — well, the state does too — education for our kids. We have so many kids in Title 1 schools that it is just overloading the teachers amazingly awful. And for the county, the roads, please. You can add that with the city, too. In weather like this, they need a place to stay, and I don’t think that we have enough shelters for the homeless people. I think we need to have more places where they — especially families.” — Maggie Olson, Pleasant Grove.
Utah County couple wins $25K for digital art now on display in Times Square
Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University students often have healthy rivalries that bring notoriety to the schools, like a basketball game or seeing who can collect the most in a food drive. However, there are times when the two schools have Wolverines and Cougars coming together to work on...
Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright
Fern Louise Anderson Cartwright, 81, of Provo, passed away December 21, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Tony Edmunds
On December 12, 2022, Tony Edmunds took the next step on our journey here on earth. He was born July 29, 1947 in Payson, Utah to Fred and Edna Edmunds. His childhood memories centered around family, friends, sheep, sheep camps, mutton and sour dough. Tony joined the army in 1964 and proudly served our country in the Vietnam War. He married his first wife Vickie Cox, of Manti, Utah and together they had two children. Trisha and Bret. He left the military and later married Julie Sorensen, together they shared 38 of the very best years that could be spent on earth.
Wolverine roar: Looking back on top stories of 2022 for UVU athletics
If you haven’t taken the time to follow Utah Valley University athletics, you’re missing out on some tremendous accomplishments. Yes, UVU is the university with the largest enrollment in the state (43,099 students for the 2022 fall semester but the Wolverine sports teams still have catching up to do to reach the level of other, more well-known in-state program.
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson
Barbara Dianne Thompson Dickerson, age 85 of Orem, Utah, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For full life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County help families this Christmas
While the headquarters for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County is tucked away on the east side of Provo, their presence is felt in numerous area schools. During the Christmas season, the club and its sponsors join hands and hearts to donate to children and families in need.
UDOT to hold public online meeting on rebuild of Provo intersection
The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting Provo residents and businesses to attend an online public meeting to discuss plans to rebuild the intersection of University Avenue/U.S. 189 and Canyon Road near Brigham Young University. At the meeting, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the project team will present the proposed design...
Homeless family of 3 needs Christmas love in their life
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Monday afternoon, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program had 71 families still needing help. So far this holiday season, they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Just hours before Christmas, Santa’s helpers are still needed
Over the past three weeks, the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa Program has shared with the Daily Herald several personal stories on why individual families are seeking help this Christmas. As of Thursday afternoon there were six families left who needed sponsors for their children to have...
