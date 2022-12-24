I am a mother and educator who is so grateful to live here in the US with its opportunities and freedoms, and also so grateful to our Afghan allies who helped us for two decades with the war in their country. When we brought them here, we assured them we would help them and keep them safe, just as they did for us. It would be immoral to not keep those promises to our Afghan allies and friends.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO