Garvey: ‘Never forget’ means first learning what to remember
At night, after the children are in bed, as I settle down for the evening, I put something horrible on TV. I fold clothes or brush my teeth to stories of dictators, murderers and mysteries — anything to remind me that no matter how stressful my life gets, it could be a lot worse.
Letter: Afghan Adjustment Act is right for America
I am a mother and educator who is so grateful to live here in the US with its opportunities and freedoms, and also so grateful to our Afghan allies who helped us for two decades with the war in their country. When we brought them here, we assured them we would help them and keep them safe, just as they did for us. It would be immoral to not keep those promises to our Afghan allies and friends.
Barone: Three big surprises of 2022 — weakened Russia, weakened China, weakened American economy
2022 was a year full of surprises. Important things didn’t work out as many people had expected on just about every point on the political spectrum. The prime example: Ukraine. When Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, it looked like an independent Ukraine was toast. Military experts on cable channels said Russia had overwhelming superiority. It would take Kyiv and occupy the whole country.
McCaughey: What’s Biden hiding?
2022 is about to end, and still no answer to the question: What caused the virus that’s killed 1,096,000 Americans so far?. The Washington Post asks, “What is China hiding?” The more answerable question is what is our own government hiding?. House Republicans are promising that when...
Hammer: Celebrate Elon Musk, but don’t lose sight of Big Tech’s structural problems
The story of Elon Musk’s acquisition, transformation and public rehabilitation of Twitter is nothing short of remarkable. Here is that rarest of confluences: A right-leaning (or at least right-sympathetic) mega-billionaire privately acquires a disproportionately influential public company out of genuine public-spiritedness, perhaps even a hint of noblesse oblige, and an earnest commitment to preserving open discourse in our modern digital public square; exposes grievous previous company wrongs for the whole world to see in a dramatic unveiling of the eponymous “Twitter Files”; and makes decisive personnel decisions to toss out core leaders of the wretched and corrupt old regime, and begins to chart a promising new path forward.
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
