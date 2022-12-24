Read full article on original website
Related
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
‘Yellowjackets’: Jason Ritter to Join Wife Melanie Lynskey in Season 2
Melanie Lynskey will be able to spend more time with her husband, Jason Ritter, as it has been announced he will join his wife in Showtime‘s hit series Yellowjackets when it returns for Season 2. Variety reports that Ritter will appear in one episode of the thriller series, though...
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present. The 68-year-old talk show host – worth $2.5billion – was videoed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum, after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year. The DJ, who took his life on December 13 aged 40, was said by Deadline to have had the shows in the pipeline as a collaboration with his 34-year-old wife of nine years Allison Holker.
Emily Ratajkowski rumoured to be dating multiple men after artist kiss
Emily Ratajkowski is rumoured to be dating multiple men after she was seen kissing an artist on the street. The supermodel, 31, was photographed sharing a kiss with artist Jack Greer on Wednesday (21.12.22) outside her apartment in New York City. Mum-of-one Emily was dressed casually, wrapped her arms round...
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dead aged 90
‘Get Carter’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges is dead aged 90. The acclaimed film veteran’s close friend Mike Kaplan confirmed to The Guardian late on Tuesday night (20.12.22) he died at his home in Dorset on Saturday. His cause of death has not yet been...
Which ‘Witcher’ Words Did the ‘Blood Origin’ Cast Struggle to Say? (VIDEO)
The Witcher: Blood Origin drops on Netflix this Christmas day and while it is sure to be a gift for Witcher fans and everyone discovering the glory that is Michelle Yeoh (who appears as Scían), the cast didn’t always the merriest time nailing some of the dialogue. The...
George Michael ‘forgives Barry Manilow from beyond grave’
George Michael is said by a psychic to have forgiven Barry Manilow from beyond the grave. A clairvoyant made the claim after the singers fell out when Barry, 79, tried to sue George over his band Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ hit. Barry claimed the song sounded like his...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0