Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present. The 68-year-old talk show host – worth $2.5billion – was videoed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum, after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO