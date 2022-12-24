Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ colleague defends public tributes to DJ
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ long-term colleague has defended the late DJs’ friends and co-workers for sharing images and stories about him in the wake of his suicide. Former ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producer Andy Lassner insisted those paying tribute were not trying to “make this tragedy about themselves” and are trying to get the dancer and actor’s personality across to the world.
Kim Kardashian’s Kids May Have a Younger Sibling in Their Future: ‘Never Say Never’
Are more kids in the cards for Kim Kardashian? The media mogul sat down with Gwyneth Paltrow to talk about what her future may hold in terms of romantic relationships, marriage, and motherhood, and some of her answers may surprise you. During a recent episode of Paltrow’s The Goop Podcast,...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife ‘were developing string of TV shows before his suicide’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife were reportedly developing a string of TV shows before his suicide that were set to start production in the New Year. The DJ, who took his life on December 13 aged 40, was said by Deadline to have had the shows in the pipeline as a collaboration with his 34-year-old wife of nine years Allison Holker.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ biggest acting regret is never getting to play a female James Bond. The Oscar-winner, 53, said former 007 star Sean Connery backed her as a replacement for him as the spy after they became close filming the 1999 crime caper ‘Entrapment’ together. She told The...
How Gisele Bündchen spent first Christmas without Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen spent her first Christmas without ex-husband Tom Brady in her native Brazil with their two children. The model, 42, took her kids to her homeland to visit her parents and shared a series of photos of their break on Instagram on Tuesday. (27.12.22) She said alongside the...
Oprah Winfrey at centre of row after being told $100 was too much to spend on Christmas gift
Oprah Winfrey is at the centre of a row after a journalist told her $100 was too much to spend on a Christmas present. The 68-year-old talk show host – worth $2.5billion – was videoed out and about telling TMZ worker Colin Drummond to buy a jewellery box for his mum, after he told her his mother was struggling and he needed inspiration for a festive gift to cheer her up over the holiday.
Christina Ricci says young son will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist
Christina Ricci says her young son Freddie will find it impossible to avoid growing up a feminist. The 42-year-old ‘Yellowjackets’ actress said her eight-year-old son Freddie will be forever impacted from seeing she and her husband Mark Hampton, 37, are feminists, and thinks it will lead to him viewing women “in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mum do all this stuff”.
Steven Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ sparked shark killing frenzy
Steven Spielberg “truly regrets” making ‘Jaws’ as he believes it drove a frenzy of shark killings. The ‘Schindler’s List’ director, 76, who made his name with the 1975 fish horror about a bloodthirsty Great White terrorising a US resort added he hates the idea it painted sharks as man-eaters.
Brad Pitt spent 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumoured new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Babylon’ actor continued to fuel talk they are dating after he and the 32-year-old jewellery executive were photographed in Hollywood, California on Brad’s big day at the weekend. They were snapped on Sunday...
Snoop Dogg says highest he ever got on drugs was partying with Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg says the highest he ever got on drugs was partying with country music veteran Willie Nelson. The 51-year-old rapper said he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn’t want to show “weakness”. Dad-of-four Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus...
Victoria Beckham trying to show ‘support’ to son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham is trying to show “support” to her eldest son Brooklyn. She added in a new podcast interview she just tried to do her “best” as a parent amid rumours there is a rift between her and Brooklyn following his wedding earlier this year to Nicola Peltz.
Lottie Moss ‘traumatised’ after being mocked on modelling jobs for eating
Lottie Moss says she has been “traumatised” after being body-shamed on set during her early years as a model. Kate Moss’ 24-year-old OnlyFans creator half-sister said in a piece written for the new issue of Glamour UK magazine her agents used to laugh and call her “ham and cheese sandwich girl” when she would eat at shoots or during castings, and claimed she was told to have a 23-inch waist for catwalks and get a personal trainer.
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette dead aged 32
‘Mean Girls Musical’ star Stephanie Bissonnette has died aged 32. The actress, who played Dawn Sweitzer in the Broadway show, passed following a long fight with brain cancer. Deadline reported on Monday (19.12.22) the show announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, saying: “Our hearts are broken as the...
Liam Payne hits back at troll who branded singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger
Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy, 23, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumoured to be dating since Halloween. One fan...
Billboard
Shaquille O’Neal Wants to ‘Get Sexier’ in 2023, But First, He’s Hosting a Massive Virtual NYE Party
One of the hottest New Year’s Eve parties of 2023 is available to attend from the comfort of your living room. On Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. PT, noted music fan and party purveyor Shaquille O’Neal is appearing in virtual reality with a gaggle of high caliber pals — Cardi B, Ludacris, Lil Yachty, Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek, Killer Mike, Whipped Cream and, of course, Shaq’s DJ alter-ego DJ DIESEL — for an hourlong rager to ring in 2023. And because VR offers no limits on the type of fete one can throw, this bash —...
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Which Couple Reaches a Breaking Point? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 17 “Thank U, Next.”]. We’ve finally come to the last part of the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to air before the Tell All episodes that will update us on where the couples stand now.
