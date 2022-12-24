Two Texas businessmen pitched Trump on plan to overturn 2020 election, Jan. 6 report reveals

Two Texas businessmen, with ties to former Gov. Rick Perry, met with former President Donald Trump a week after the 2020 election and presented him with a fringe theory that state legislatures could overturn election results, according to the congressional report on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that was released Thursday.

The theory fueled one of the main strategies Trump’s closest allies pushed to overturn the 2020 election results, even though legal experts, including those within Trump’s White House, dismissed the idea as unlawful and said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.