No. 8 Alabama opens SEC play by beating No. 21 Mississippi St.
Brandon Miller had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 78-67 victory over host and
No. 22 Xavier holds on to beat St. John’s for seventh-straight victory
Jack Nunge totaled 23 points and 12 rebounds as No. 22 Xavier built a big lead and held on for
Gene Lyons: Game clock has run down for Beard
In my experience, it’s a rare man who wakes up at age 49 and starts beating up women. Chances are, then, that this wasn’t University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard’s first rodeo. It’s just that nobody’s ever called the cops before. Or if they did, the cops quietly tiptoed away. Men who hit women tend to be multiple offenders. Especially men who throttle and bite them, as Beard is...
Sparkman, Douglas and Randolph earn spots in holiday tournament championships
Hundreds of high school hoops players are taking the court in North Alabama this week in several holiday tournaments and all of the teams are trying to close 2022 with a big win.
