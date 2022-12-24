Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classichits106.com
Proper Christmas Tree disposal important
LISLE – A dry Christmas tree after the holidays have ended can quickly become a fire hazard, so authorities urge that once the tree shows signs of drying out it should be disposed of. Homeowners should never burn portions of a tree in a fireplace or woodstove, as that may cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire. Julie Janoski, manager of The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic in Lisle, recommends checking to see if you can find a local place to recycle a tree and have it chipped into mulch or compost. It is important to note that only the actual tree can be recycled, so be sure to remove all decorations and plastic, including the bag you may have transported it in. Experts also warn that you should not try to recycle garlands, wreaths, or anything that contains wire, as those could damage the shredding machinery.
classichits106.com
Isermann family named Conservation Farm Family of 2022
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to announce the Isermann Family from Streator is our 2022 Farm Family of the Year. Dave Isermann, LaSalle County Farm Bureau President, is a fifth-generation farmer that began farming in the late 1970s, in Otter Creek Township. Dave and his wife, Susan, have three adult children: Dan, Bridget, and Jim. Jim, along with his wife, Lori, have three children that are the seventh generation of Isermanns to live and work on the farm since 1851. Preserving the land for the generations to come is of utmost importance for the father-son duo.
classichits106.com
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
classichits106.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
Comments / 0