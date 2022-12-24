Read full article on original website
Proper Christmas Tree disposal important
LISLE – A dry Christmas tree after the holidays have ended can quickly become a fire hazard, so authorities urge that once the tree shows signs of drying out it should be disposed of. Homeowners should never burn portions of a tree in a fireplace or woodstove, as that may cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire. Julie Janoski, manager of The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic in Lisle, recommends checking to see if you can find a local place to recycle a tree and have it chipped into mulch or compost. It is important to note that only the actual tree can be recycled, so be sure to remove all decorations and plastic, including the bag you may have transported it in. Experts also warn that you should not try to recycle garlands, wreaths, or anything that contains wire, as those could damage the shredding machinery.
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
Victims of Christmas Eve Ottawa fire identified
OTTAWA – The mother and child who died in the fire on Christmas Eve in Ottawa have been identified. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office say that 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter, 3-year-old Melani A. Embry were found after the fire broke out in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature.
