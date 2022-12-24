ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown

First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

