fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures to remain above-average leading up to warm, rainy holiday weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures will continue to be above average to finish up 2022 and take us into a warm, but wet first day of 2023. The change from Christmas Eve to New Year's Eve includes a significant temperature change. The high temperature on Christmas Eve was 18 degrees due to...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain expected on New Year's Eve with unseasonably warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - Frigid temperatures will become less intense over the last few days of 2022, but forecasters say showers could impact your New Year's Eve plans. Uninterrupted sunshine will continue on Tuesday and last through Friday, with temperature steadily rising into the 50s by mid-week. Cloud cover will become denser...
fox29.com
Lost luggage, flight disruptions, bad weather create hectic holiday travel
A hectic season of holiday travel for some at Philadelphia International Airport has been marred by lost luggage and flight disruptions. Even when some cold weather weary travelers got to their destinations, an artic blast that swept across the east coast tamped down normally warmer winter temperatures.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case
A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, known nationally as 'The Boy in the Box.' Police in Philadelphia finally identified Zarelli as the victim of the decades old cold case using advanced technology.
fox29.com
Watch: Firefighters rescue dog that fell through frozen lake in Quakertown
First responders in Bucks County rescued a dog that fell through an icy pond while chasing after a flock of ducks on Christmas Day. Jack, a black lab, made it about 100 yards onto the mostly frozen lake when the ice gave way and plunged the dog into freezing cold water. Firefighters used a latter and a dinghy to bring Jack to safety.
fox29.com
Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
fox29.com
Police searching for man linked to deadly ATV crash in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man linked to a deadly crash that killed the driver of an ATV last spring in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, is sought by police in connection to the May 19th crash on the 7900 block of State Road. The driver...
fox29.com
Video: Stolen Jeep crashes into line of cars, killing woman in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Shocking video shows a speeding stolen Jeep slam into a line of parked cars and tumble down a Philadelphia street Wednesday afternoon, leaving one person dead. Investigators say a 78-year-old woman, identified by family as Julia Abraham, was sitting in her car on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into her vehicle and five others.
fox29.com
Delaware County family loses everything in Christmas Eve house fire
BROOMALL, Pa. - A Delaware County family lost everything in a devastating house fire on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. for reports of a house fire. "The flames were just unbelievable, and it was above the roof...
fox29.com
Parents of Everett Beauregard memorialize son with ribbons as police search for killer
PHILADELPHIA - The parents of a former Temple University student who was shot to death near his West Philadelphia apartment memorialized their slain son three months after his death. "We miss Everett more and more each day, and are constantly reminded that we will go on into the future without...
fox29.com
Prosecutors: Woman's body found along Mercer County highway on Christmas Day
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - A woman's body was found along a busy stretch of highway through Mercer County on Christmas Day, prosecutors said. Officers from the West Windsor Police Department were called to 3466 U.S. Route 1 around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a possible dead body in the road.
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. Police...
fox29.com
Power restored to PECO customers after fire at electrical substation in Delaware County
BRYN MAWR, Pa. - A spokesperson for PECO says power has been restored to customers after a fire at an electrical substation impacted hundreds. Firefighters were called to the power station on Haverford and County Line roads around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. PECO says at one point roughly 1300 customers were...
fox29.com
Police: Driver hits 2 people, multiple cars & fatally strikes pedestrian before abandoning car in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident involving a driver who is accused of hitting several people and cars across North Philadelphia. According to police, the incidents occurred on Monday in multiple areas. Authorities say the driver of a 2005 silver or blue Ford Mustang was driving...
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. Authorities say...
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
