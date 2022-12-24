Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer
GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
therealdeal.com
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute
A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
laborpress.org
Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage
An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized
For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Out Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Somerset Prosecutor
A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.
hudsonvalleypress.com
An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent
It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown
A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
hamlethub.com
PUTNAM COUNTY EXECUTIVE-ELECT KEVIN BYRNE ANNOUNCES ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced numerous key appointments for his incoming administration. Those appointments include Compton Spain as County Attorney, Thomas “Tommy” Feighery as Deputy Commissioner of Highway & Facilities, John Tully as Director of Purchasing, and Robert “Bob” Lipton as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Service.
Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park
YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data
Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
Yonkers to shut down water for repairs today in Bellevue Place neighborhood
City officials say it's taking place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and residents will receive a robo-call with the details today.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Water Main Break Causes 'Frozen Street Conditions' In Downtown Port Chester
A water main break in the downtown area of a Westchester County village is causing officials to warn commuters of icy streets. The break happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Port Chester along New Broad Street behind Neri’s Bakery, according to village officials. Despite efforts to divert water...
