Chestnut Ridge, NY

chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA approves financial incentives for expansion of Goshen food manufacturer

GOSHEN – Milmar Foods in the Town of Goshen will be expanding its 60,000 square foot building by 40,000-SF while demolishing about 5,000-SF of the existing facility. The $18 million expansion is made possible by financial incentives provided by the Orange County Industrial Agency including exemptions on sales tax and mortgage recording tax, and a 15-year abatement or phase-in of the new property taxes resulting from the expansion.
GOSHEN, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in permit dispute

A Rockland County developer is alleging religious discrimination was the reason a Sullivan County town denied it permits for a large housing project. The entities behind the Lost Lake Resort project in the Catskills filed a federal lawsuit against the tiny town of Forestburgh, the Times Herald-Record reported. The land is owned by Mordechai Halberstam, who bought it and related assets for $13.3 million in 2020.
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
laborpress.org

Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage

An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

An Open Letter to the Board of Education and Superintendent

It was recently reported in the Mid-Hudson Times (Nov. 3, 2022) that the Newburgh Free Library (NFL) was directed to cancel a program on “Witchcraft in the 21st Century”. That article elicited a lot of consideration and prompted me to write this letter. There was a time when...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown

A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

PUTNAM COUNTY EXECUTIVE-ELECT KEVIN BYRNE ANNOUNCES ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

Putnam County Executive-Elect Kevin Byrne announced numerous key appointments for his incoming administration. Those appointments include Compton Spain as County Attorney, Thomas “Tommy” Feighery as Deputy Commissioner of Highway & Facilities, John Tully as Director of Purchasing, and Robert “Bob” Lipton as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Emergency Service.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Massive sinkhole opens up inside Yorktown, N.Y. park

YORKTOWN, N.Y. -- A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said....
YORKTOWN, NY
New York Post

Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data

Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
MANHATTAN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot

The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
MAHOPAC, NY

