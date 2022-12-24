Read full article on original website
wpln.org
Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?
Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri
Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri adds two more '23 hunting seasons to combat CWD spread
The quest to increase hunting will in part offset the lack of hunters this year, and hopes to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer in the state.
northwestmoinfo.com
New MO Law to Make Sleeping on State Land a Crime
Photo courtesy of Missouri State Parks, Department of Natural Resources. (MISSOURINET) – A new Missouri law beginning next month makes sleeping on state land a crime. Alisa Nelson reports.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Tennessee state senator files bill to reimburse gun safety course fees
The reimbursements would be up to $30.
WSMV
Over 75 dogs removed from abandoned home in Gibson County
DYER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national animal protection nonprofit worked with local police to remove 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee, on Monday. Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled residence. ARC responders discovered dozens of small and medium-sized dogs, some of them puppies just weeks old, living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, numerous infections, and parasites.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
Wilson County Sheriff Joins Gov. Lee in Opposing Biden's Immigration Policy
Sheriff Robert Bryan announces opposition to ICE policy, pledges to take steps to keep Wilson County safe. In response to remarks made by Gov. Bill Lee opposing a policy adopted by the Biden Administration that would allow undocumented immigrants to travel to and through Tennessee in order to visit family while awaiting judicial action, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan voiced support for Lee and suggested his office would be taking steps to protect Wilson County citizens.
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Tennessee County Unemployment Rates Reported
Sixty-two Tennessee counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in 25 counties and increased slightly in the remaining eight counties. Williamson, Moore, and Cheatham counties each had a rate of 2.5% in November, the lowest in the...
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
kbsi23.com
Dexter, KY man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dexter, Ky. man faces drug charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy N. Hopkins stopped a vehicle on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter community for a traffic violation on Sunday, Dec. 18 about 1:30 a.m. During...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Looming earthquake in Midwest will be ‘catastrophic’
It’s a deadly threat you may have never heard of. The New Madrid seismic zone is a series of faults that once rocked the U.S. It runs under parts of Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. “The seismic risk in the central U.S. has been defined by Homeland Security and FEMA...
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is Holding a Number of Contests for the General Public to Participate in.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — The public is invited to take part in the Inauguration of the Governor. The Inaugural Committee has begun holding a number of contests. The winning entries will be displayed at the Governor’s Mansion and at the Inauguration. “We are happy to introduce our interactive Contest...
newsleaderonline.com
Tenn. National Guard hosts Milan training site opening
The Tennessee Military Department hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site celebrating the beginning of expanded operations on Dec. 6. Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, spoke to those in attendance about the future of the training area and unveiled...
