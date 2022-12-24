ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

wpln.org

Tennessee has massive wind energy potential. Why is nobody talking about it?

Wind power accounts for nearly half of all renewable energy in the U.S., and virtually all of it comes from outside the Southeast. It doesn’t have to, though. The Tennessee Valley Authority, for example, has 0.025 gigawatts of wind in Tennessee. That is less than what’s needed to power Vanderbilt University, and the federal utility does not currently have plans for any additional wind development.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri

Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Over 75 dogs removed from abandoned home in Gibson County

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national animal protection nonprofit worked with local police to remove 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee, on Monday. Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled residence. ARC responders discovered dozens of small and medium-sized dogs, some of them puppies just weeks old, living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, numerous infections, and parasites.
DYER, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Wilson County Sheriff Joins Gov. Lee in Opposing Biden's Immigration Policy

Sheriff Robert Bryan announces opposition to ICE policy, pledges to take steps to keep Wilson County safe. In response to remarks made by Gov. Bill Lee opposing a policy adopted by the Biden Administration that would allow undocumented immigrants to travel to and through Tennessee in order to visit family while awaiting judicial action, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan voiced support for Lee and suggested his office would be taking steps to protect Wilson County citizens.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Tennessee County Unemployment Rates Reported

Sixty-two Tennessee counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in 25 counties and increased slightly in the remaining eight counties. Williamson, Moore, and Cheatham counties each had a rate of 2.5% in November, the lowest in the...
TENNESSEE STATE
newsleaderonline.com

Tenn. National Guard hosts Milan training site opening

The Tennessee Military Department hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site celebrating the beginning of expanded operations on Dec. 6. Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, spoke to those in attendance about the future of the training area and unveiled...
MILAN, TN

