Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy
A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023
With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces new benefit rates for 2023
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Wednesday announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect January 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the...
The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
New study: New Jersey hunger soaring as hunger reduction advances are eaten up by federal aid cuts, inflation
NEW JERSEY – The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 89 percent in New Jersey, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data.
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
A New Jersey corrections officer has been honored with a prestigious award for rescuing an elderly boater while off-duty last year. Chad Ammerman, a senior corrections officer at the Garden State Youth Facility, swam 300 yards off the coast of Little Egg Harbor in June 2021 to save an 82-year-old man who was in the water near his sinking boat.
This is no laughing matter. After years of being on the decline, car theft has returned with a vengeance in New Jersey. The numbers were already up the last few years but now it’s exploding. If you look at this time last year compared to now auto theft is up 25% in just that short span.
Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
