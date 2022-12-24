ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Business Report: Auto insurance rates rise, unemployment benefits increase, NJ economy

A law goes into effect Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance. Auto insurance rates are going up for more than 1 million New Jersey residents as a law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that increases the minimum amount of required liability insurance for drivers in the state from $15,000 to $25,000. Supporters of the law argued that car crash victims haven’t been able to have their medical bills fully covered because of low liability insurance coverage. Drivers affected by the new law can expect to pay $125 more a year per car for the higher coverage.
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023

With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
New Rules for Tipping

The first thing you should know is that restaurants are allowed to pay their wait staff below minimum wage. The current minimum hourly rate for tipped employees in New Jersey is $5.13. A lot of folks wonder why restaurants don't just pay their staff more. The reality is that restaurants...
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
If You’re a Low-income Homeowner, Kathy Hochul Won’t Leave You Alone: Check Your Eligibility for a $539 Million Grant Scheme.

Problems related to housing insecurity and financial deprivation are at the heart of the city’s many issues. Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to be homeless and residing in the subways, with many of them lacking basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter. Saddeningly, I have encountered many of them...
‘No family member to check on them’: Delaware launches hotline to report abuse, neglect of seniors and vulnerable adults

They struggle with cognitive decline and other health issues, often while living alone. They’re susceptible to financial scams, even from loved ones. Sometimes they get physically or sexually abused, or caregivers neglect or even abandon them. They’re Delaware’s senior citizens and other vulnerable adults with physical or mental disabilities....
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1

Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
