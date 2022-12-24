ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Deadline for $1,500 Direct Payments Is Extended, How To Apply!

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the State’s Property Tax Program earlier this year. Unlike in the past, renters are now included in the program. The ANCHOR-Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program will raise more than $ 2 billion for fiscal 2023, and began on the 1st day of July. Notably, December 30-January 31 of 2023 is the extended date to claim the assistance.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1

Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income households to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” said Gov. Wolf. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential, and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school, and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

If You’re a Low-income Homeowner, Kathy Hochul Won’t Leave You Alone: Check Your Eligibility for a $539 Million Grant Scheme.

Problems related to housing insecurity and financial deprivation are at the heart of the city’s many issues. Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to be homeless and residing in the subways, with many of them lacking basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter. Saddeningly, I have encountered many of them...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.5 PST

E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?

Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
R.A. Heim

Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers

Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
92.7 WOBM

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy