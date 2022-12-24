Read full article on original website
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
New Jersey Food Stamps (NJ SNAP) Are Scheduled for These Dates in January
New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income households to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the...
$450 to $1,500 Still Available For Collection By New Jersey Residents
New Jersey made payments from $450 to $1,500 available for residents. But there is a catch - people need to apply for this cash. Due to low application numbers, the state has extended the deadline. Interested people have until January 31, 2023, to send in their completed online forms.
Deadline for $1,500 Direct Payments Is Extended, How To Apply!
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy extended the State’s Property Tax Program earlier this year. Unlike in the past, renters are now included in the program. The ANCHOR-Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, property tax relief program will raise more than $ 2 billion for fiscal 2023, and began on the 1st day of July. Notably, December 30-January 31 of 2023 is the extended date to claim the assistance.
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
What to Expect After New Jersey and New York Ban Cash Bail on January 1
Illinois will join more than a dozen states that have abolished cash bail when the pretrial fairness section of the SAFE-T Act takes effect in less than a week. If Illinois follows California, New York, and New Jersey’s bail reform data, it should reduce the number of inmates without increasing crime. Proponents claim cashless bail works, but it’s hard to adapt.
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income households to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” said Gov. Wolf. “The need for reliable, at-home internet service is essential, and this program aids more households in accessing the online resources they need for work, school, and health care. I urge all eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for this program today.”
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
If You’re a Low-income Homeowner, Kathy Hochul Won’t Leave You Alone: Check Your Eligibility for a $539 Million Grant Scheme.
Problems related to housing insecurity and financial deprivation are at the heart of the city’s many issues. Nearly 3,000 people are estimated to be homeless and residing in the subways, with many of them lacking basic necessities like food, clothing, and shelter. Saddeningly, I have encountered many of them...
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?
Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces new benefit rates for 2023
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Wednesday announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect January 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the...
State Income Tax Rates Are Lowest in New Jersey and Michigan, and Highest in Alaska, According to Studies
Among the states, Alaska has the highest recreational cannabis taxes in the country, while New Jersey has the lowest, as detailed in the recent Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Report. The report was compiled to serve as a resource for policymakers, journalists, and members of the community interested in learning more about...
NJ Leaders Extend Deadline for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Benefit Program Until Jan. 31, 2023
When New Jersey Democrats included a new property tax benefit program in this year's budget, they said it would make the state more affordable for homeowners and renters, alike. Now some in Trenton say getting millions of people to apply for tax relief can be quite the challenge. From the...
Additional Social Security payment coming next week to eligible New Yorkers
Photo of cash in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Do you currently get Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news that will help you out in just a few weeks. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
Pennsylvania residents to receive up to $650 from property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents only have a few days to apply for a rebate program that will give them up to $650.
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
Weekend Cold Strained Electricity Grids, Forcing Philly-NJ Residents to Conserve Energy.
KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia — As a result of the holiday weekend’s winter storm, more than 30 individuals lost their lives across the country. Even though major snowfall was avoided in the Philadelphia area, the region’s electricity grids were stressed out by the bitter cold. : Big News...
