After doing a bit more reading on Kwanzaa, I realized that "The Severn Principles of Kwanzaa" are very much in tune with what we are striving to do with Macaroni Kid! If you are not already familiar with the African celebration, below is a brief history to share with your friends and family that can help cultivate an understanding and appreciation of the richness of African American culture! Kwanzaa is an African-American holiday celebrated mainly in the US for the week between 26th December and 1st January each year. The word "Kwanzaa" comes from the Swahili language and means "first fruits". Each day of the seven days is dedicated to one of "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa".

3 DAYS AGO