Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain has a lot to celebrate this holiday season as she recently announced her pregnancy, but is she married in 2022?. On December 13, Kate took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her baby bump. “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you,” she wrote in the caption. She donned a navy blue and white sundress as she showed off her tummy with a mirror selfie.

2 DAYS AGO