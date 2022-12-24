We invite you to watch our State of the City 2022. We’ve been a city for 10 years and have a lot to show for it. For those of you who remember the PTC Yes! Campaign, the theme was “we’re at the tipping point,” meaning we needed to act to give our community the tools to control our own destiny. At that time, our City was literally at the tipping point of decline. Property values were stagnant, companies were moving out, and the area was starting to show its age. There were still a lot of great things about Peachtree Corners, and by focusing on a balanced approach to redevelopment, public safety, and quality of life, we’ve tipped things back towards progress and continue to maintain a zero-city tax rate for all of us!

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO