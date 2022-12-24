ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Notebook: Ryan Kalkbrenner’s return helps bring an end to Creighton’s month-long losing streak

By Matt DeMarinis
whiteandbluereview.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell

Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
LINCOLN, NE
WTRF- 7News

The Patriots dominate the Monarchs

MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall.   The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
WHEELING, WV
The Spun

Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy