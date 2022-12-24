Notebook: Ryan Kalkbrenner’s return helps bring an end to Creighton’s month-long losing streak

Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Red Raiders Roll Bulldogs 110-71 to Finish Non-Conference Play: Live Game Log
The Red Raiders finish up non-conference play with a Tuesday night matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever." "As hard as I've worked getting here,...
The Patriots dominate the Monarchs
MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall. The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster. Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left. "I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet...
CBS Sports
Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 27 predictions from proven model
The Marquette Golden Eagles will be looking to bounce back from their double-overtime loss to Providence when they face the Seton Hall Pirates on Tuesday night. Marquette had won three straight games prior to that 103-98 setback. Seton Hall is on a two-game skid following a 73-70 loss to Xavier last Tuesday.
Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school boys basketball (Dec. 19-25)
By Barry Poe Here are some stars from the past week's high school boys basketball games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Pryce Sandfort, Waukee NorthwestThe senior University of Iowa commit had a double-double with 24 points and 13 ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 19-25)
By Nathan Charles Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Dec. 19-25. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
SBLive Nebraska Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings (Dec. 26)
By Nathan Charles Local hoops resume Wednesday after the holiday break and frigid temperatures gave Nebraska teams a longer than expected break. The three remaining unbeaten teams in Class A remained flawless. Top-rated Bellevue West and Westside showed Nebraska’s hardcourt talent at an event ...
Nebraska football: 3 early signees who’ll have instant impacts in 2023
Nebraska football put together a solid recruiting class under new head coach Matt Rhule and here’s a look at three recruits who’ll make an instant impact. Matt Rhule has a great track record as a college football head coach and if his first recruiting class is a sign of things to come, Nebraska football fans should be excited.
Phillies fever was fun, but Foley eager for new assignment leading Husker special teams
Ed Foley caught some Phillies fever in October. Quite enjoyable too. After being released from his contract with the Carolina Panthers, he relaxed and spent some quality time with the family. "I just said, 'I'm not going to worry about the next move.' I think something's going to happen, and...
