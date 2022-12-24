Read full article on original website
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze
HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
A Houston woman's vision comes to life in $3.4M Highland Village mansion
The 5,300 square-foot newly constructed home has a fully grown tropical garden with palm trees.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston
When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
spacecityweather.com
Get ready to be jacket-free to start 2023
Although it remains chilly this morning across the Houston metro area, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, by this afternoon the last 10 to 12 days of frigid weather will be but a memory. Looking ahead, it probably will be at least a week before we see lows in the 40s again, and there is no likelihood of a return to the 30s any time soon.
NW Houston apartment residents have been without water since last week
HOUSTON — Some residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex have been living without water since last Friday. The Altanova Apartments residents said they have been dealing with leaking and busted pipes for days after the arctic blast swept through the Houston area. From the kitchen to the bathroom...
fox26houston.com
How will Houston's real estate market look in 2023?
HOUSTON - Looking to buy a home or sell one?. Houston's housing market has certainly seen some changes lately and will look a lot different in the coming years. We asked Cathy Trevino with the Houston Association of Realtors for her outlook on the Houston real estate market for 2023.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers race to help homeowners, business owners fix busted pipes after arctic freeze
HOUSTON – Houston area residents on Monday were finally able to enjoy a break from the cold that dominated the Christmas weekend. Yet for others, the weather was simply a break from what they’d been used to. “It’s been beautiful,” said Keith Empiringham who is visiting Sugar Land...
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
